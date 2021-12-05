Sooners in the NBA: Trae Young remains red-hot, Buddy Hield struggles, Austin Reaves returns from injury

From Nov. 27-Dec. 3, former Sooners guard Trae Young earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors guard Buddy Hield went into a scoring slump, forward Blake Griffin didn't see any playing time, and guard Austin Reaves made his return to the Los Angeles Lakers’ lineup.
Through just under two months of play, Griffin’s Brooklyn Nets are sitting atop the East with a 16-7 record, while Young and the Atlanta Hawks are 10th in the East with a 12-11 record. In the Western Conference, Reaves’ Lakers are 12-12, which is good for the eighth seed, and Hield’s Sacramento Kings are 10-14, which places them 11th.
Here’s a look at former Sooners performances in recent games:
Trae Young (3 games): 30.3 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game, 9 assists per game
The Hawks dropped a game against the New York Knicks, 99-90, on Saturday, Nov. 27 and Young finished with 33 points, four rebounds and seven assists in the loss.
.@TheTraeYoung is the second-youngest player in NBA history to tally 5,500+ points and 2,000+ assists.Shot of the Game presented by @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/j50KC1UOwm— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 4, 2021
On Wednesday, Dec. 1, The Hawks bounced back with a 114-111 win over the Indiana Pacers. Young finished the game two rebounds shy of a triple-double, recording 33 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists.
Trae Young with the handle 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dQfpRDdeEr— NBA TV (@NBATV) December 2, 2021
Young and the Hawks capped the week with a 98-96 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Young scored 25 points, grabbed four rebounds and passed for 10 assists.
Congratulations @TheTraeYoung on being named Eastern Conference Player of the Week!More: https://t.co/03rHNszt9E pic.twitter.com/MbLPqUZtOT— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 29, 2021
Buddy Hield (4 games): 8.6 points per game, 3.8 rebounds per game, 2.5 assists per game
Sunday, Nov. 28, saw the Kings lose to the Memphis Grizzlies, 128-101. Hield finished with 14 points, six rebounds and one assist.
Buddy Hield is shooting 66.7% on threes when there's a defender within 2 FEET of him! That's the best clip in the NBA by far, and he's also attempted twice as many as anyone else. pic.twitter.com/gqT1ZOb1kJ— Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) November 30, 2021
Hield’s scoring struggles began in a 117-92 Tuesday, Nov. 30 loss against the Lakers, in which he scored only five points in 32 minutes. The woes continued against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Hield scored four points, grabbed four rebounds, and passed for two assists. It was the first game this season that Hield did not record a successful 3-point attempt.
Buddy bringing energy in the 4th 🔋 pic.twitter.com/gdZPilK3cq— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 5, 2021
In a rematch with the Clippers on Saturday, Dec. 4, Hield finished with 10 points, three rebounds and two assists and the Kings won 104-99.
Austin Reaves (3 games): 1.7 points per game, 3 rebounds per game, 1 assist per game
After missing almost three weeks with a hamstring injury, Reaves returned to action on Sunday, Nov. 28, in a game against the Detroit Pistons. He did not score in the 110-106 Lakers victory.
AUSTIN REAVES 🔥👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/fTLU03ORkK— Ioua Lagazo (@IouaLagazo) December 1, 2021
Tuesday, Nov. 30, saw Reaves score three points and grab five rebounds in a win against the Sacramento Kings. Reaves scored two points against the Clippers on Friday, Dec. 3 though the Lakers lost 119-115.
