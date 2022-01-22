Sooners in the NBA: Trae Young produces 2 30-point double-doubles, Buddy Hield drops 27 points vs Rockets

The week of Jan. 15-Jan. 21 featured former Sooners Trae Young, Buddy Hield, Austin Reaves and Blake Griffin in NBA action.
Young posted two 30-point double-doubles in the week, Hield produced one of his best scoring games in a loss and Reaves and Griffin continue to get rotation minutes.
Here’s a look at how each performed in the last seven days:
Trae Young (4 games): 31 points, 9.3 assists, 41 percent shooting with 9.8 3-pointers per game
Young started the week against a familiar foe in the New York Knicks on Saturday, Jan. 15. Young’s Atlanta Hawks ended up losing the game, 117-108, but Young delivered an impressive outing with 29 points, five assists and three rebounds.
The Hawks bounced back with a win against the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, Jan. 17. Young led the way with a 30 point and 11 assist double-double where the 23-year-old went 14-of-14 from the free-throw line.
🚨 TRAE YOUNG WITH THE CLUTCH 3 🚨@Bucks: 109@ATLHawks: 11351.8 remaining on TNT! pic.twitter.com/wrPOkwY6KN— NBA (@NBA) January 18, 2022
Trae Young vs the Bucks:30 PTS11 AST14-14 FTWIt’s his 41st 30p/10a game — no other Hawks player since the Pete Maravich era has more than 4. pic.twitter.com/mGBmUJ1MDd— StatMuse (@statmuse) January 18, 2022
Young topped that performance on Wednesday, Jan. 19, in a 134-122 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The All-Star guard ended the game with a 37-point and 14-assist double-double that included 6-of-10 shooting from 3-point range.
Finally, Young ended the week with a third straight win against the Miami Heat. Young led the way once again with 28 points and seven assists in the 110-108 victory.
Trae and Jimmy get CHIPPY after loose ball. 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/QOXzSyFwvb— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 22, 2022
Bam Adebayo talking trash to Trae Young, here’s what Trae did in response: pic.twitter.com/oAX5uGVWhb— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 22, 2022
Trae Young creates some space and drains the 3 ball on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/9j2nPKNTa2— NBA (@NBA) January 22, 2022
Friday Night is Flamenco Night at the Trae Young School of Dance 🕺🏽 pic.twitter.com/yyWLBoqLsI— Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) January 22, 2022
Buddy Hield (2 games): 14.5 points, 45.5 percent shooting on 5.5 3-pointers per game
Against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, Jan. 16, Hield scored 27 points on 9-of-16 shooting and went 5-of-9 from beyond the arc. On Wednesday, Jan. 19, Hield scored a season low two points on 0-of-2 shooting in the Sacramento Kings’ loss to the Detroit Pistons.
Sacramento has considered packaging Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes and two first-round picks for Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle, per @PompeyOnSixers “However, the source said the Sixers aren’t interested in that package.” pic.twitter.com/fNHFG2GKGs— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 19, 2022
Austin Reaves (4 games): 4 points, 4 rebounds, 0-of-8 shooting from 3-point range
Reaves played over 20 minutes in each of the Los Angeles Lakers’ games this week. In a blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, Jan. 15, he finished with five points and four rebounds. The next game against the Utah Jazz on Monday, Jan. 17, saw Reaves finish with four points and five rebounds.
Against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, Jan. 19, Reaves finished with two points and four rebounds. Then finally, in a much needed win against the Orlando Magic on Friday, Jan. 21, Reaves contributed five points and three rebounds.
AUSTIN REAVES WITH THE CLUTCH TIP-IN 😱 pic.twitter.com/ZaoF8wZEqx— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 18, 2022
Blake Griffin (3 games): 7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists
In the Brooklyn Nets’ win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, Jan.15, Griffin finished with a six-point, six-assist and five-rebound line. On Monday, Jan. 17, Griffin finished with five points, three rebounds and three assists in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. And finally, in a win against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, Jan. 21, Griffin scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds.
Patty Mills with a saucy behind the back pass to Blake Griffin👀🔥#NETSonYES pic.twitter.com/hqTR1sQ3xL— YES Network (@YESNetwork) January 22, 2022
That #1 draft pick energy. Kyrie Irving. Blake Griffin. pic.twitter.com/SiVDzKzJNC— Talkin’ Nets (@TalkinNets) January 22, 2022
