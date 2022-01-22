 Skip to main content
Sooners in the NBA: Trae Young produces 2 30-point double-doubles, Buddy Hield drops 27 points vs Rockets

  • Updated
  • 0
Trae Young

Freshman guard Trae Young waits for the play to start in the game against Texas Feb. 17.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The week of Jan. 15-Jan. 21 featured former Sooners Trae Young, Buddy Hield, Austin Reaves and Blake Griffin in NBA action.

Young posted two 30-point double-doubles in the week, Hield produced one of his best scoring games in a loss and Reaves and Griffin continue to get rotation minutes.

Here’s a look at how each performed in the last seven days:

Trae Young (4 games): 31 points, 9.3 assists, 41 percent shooting with 9.8 3-pointers per game

Young started the week against a familiar foe in the  New York Knicks on Saturday, Jan. 15. Young’s Atlanta Hawks ended up losing the game, 117-108, but Young delivered an impressive outing with 29 points, five assists and three rebounds.

The Hawks bounced back with a win against the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, Jan. 17. Young led the way with a 30 point and 11 assist double-double where the 23-year-old went 14-of-14 from the free-throw line.

Young topped that performance on Wednesday, Jan. 19, in a 134-122 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The All-Star guard ended the game with a 37-point and 14-assist double-double that included 6-of-10 shooting from 3-point range.

Finally, Young ended the week with a third straight win against the Miami Heat. Young led the way once again with 28 points and seven assists in the 110-108 victory.

Buddy Hield (2 games): 14.5 points, 45.5 percent shooting on 5.5 3-pointers per game

Against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, Jan. 16, Hield scored 27 points on 9-of-16 shooting and went 5-of-9 from beyond the arc. On Wednesday, Jan. 19, Hield scored a season low two points on 0-of-2 shooting in the Sacramento Kings’ loss to the Detroit Pistons.

Austin Reaves (4 games): 4 points, 4 rebounds, 0-of-8 shooting from 3-point range

Reaves played over 20 minutes in each of the Los Angeles Lakers’ games this week. In a blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, Jan. 15, he finished with five points and four rebounds. The next game against the Utah Jazz on Monday, Jan. 17, saw Reaves finish with four points and five rebounds.

Against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, Jan. 19, Reaves finished with two points and four rebounds. Then finally, in a much needed win against the Orlando Magic on Friday, Jan. 21, Reaves contributed five points and three rebounds.

Blake Griffin (3 games): 7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists

In the Brooklyn Nets’ win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, Jan.15, Griffin finished with a six-point, six-assist and five-rebound line. On Monday, Jan. 17, Griffin finished with five points, three rebounds and three assists in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. And finally, in a win against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, Jan. 21, Griffin scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds.

