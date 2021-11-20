Sooners in the NBA: Trae Young posts double-double, Buddy Hield continues producing despite Kings' losses

In NBA games from Nov. 16-19, former Sooners and current Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young recorded a double-double and guard Buddy Hield continued to assert himself off the Sacramento Kings’ bench.
Meanwhile, forward Blake Griffin and the Brooklyn Nets were winners in two of their three games during the week. Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is still out after suffering a hamstring injury.
Through a little over a month of play, Griffin and his Nets are sitting atop the Eastern Conference with a 12-5 record. Young and the Hawks are 7-9, placing them 11th in the East. Reaves’ Lakers are 8-9, which puts them ninth in the Western Conference, while Hield and the Kings are 12th in the West with a 6-9 rcord.
Here’s a look at the former Sooners’ performances in recent games:
Trae Young (1 game): 18 points per game, 11 assists per game, 1 steal per game, 100 percent from free-throw line
In a matchup against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, Nov. 17, Young recorded an 18-point, 11-assist triple double to propel the Hawks to a 110-99 victory. Young also went a perfect 10-for-10 from the charity stripe.
That freeze moment ❄️ @SharecareInc Share of the Game pic.twitter.com/aA8vSUOaav— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 19, 2021
Buddy Hield (2 games): 13 points per game, 2 rebounds per game, 2 assists per game
Wednesday, Nov. 17, saw the Sacramento Kings fall to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 107-97. Hield finished the game with 16 points, three rebounds and two assists.
Buddy Hield has been electric this year41% on 10.5 threes per game on an extremely difficult diet of movement shots, pull-ups, etc. pic.twitter.com/zMy3BNb6nh— Mark Schindler (@MSchindlerNBA) November 16, 2021
On Friday, Nov. 19, Hield posted a 10-point, one rebound and two-assist statline in a 108-89 loss to the Toronto Raptors.
Blake Griffin (3 games): 4 points per game, 4.3 rebounds per game, 2.3 assists per game
On Tuesday, Nov. 16, Griffin and the Nets fell to the Golden State Warriors, 117-99. Griffin had four points, two rebounds and one assist in the loss. The night after on Nov. 17, Griffin posted two points, five rebounds and five assists in a 109-99 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
🔨 @blakegriffin23 🔨 pic.twitter.com/oEOc8363V4— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 18, 2021
Friday, Nov. 19, saw the Nets beat the Orlando Magic in a 115-113 nail-biter. Griffin scored six points, grabbed three rebounds and recorded one assist in the win.
Blake Griffin flies in after the ball fake.@BrooklynNets lead on NBA League Pass:https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/8kzvFY7C9O— NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2021
