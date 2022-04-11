Sooners in the NBA: Trae Young finishes 2021-22 regular season strong, Austin Reaves drops 30-point triple-double

Four former Sooners participated in NBA action from April 2-10 as the 2021-22 regular season came to a close.
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young became the first player to ever lead the NBA and college basketball in total points and assists in a single season, while Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves became the first rookie in franchise history to collect a 30-point triple double since Jerry West.
Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield finished his season by scoring in double figures for four consecutive games while Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin prepares for the Play-In Tournament.
In terms of the final NBA standings, Griffin’s Nets (44-38) and Young’s Hawks (43-39) will both participate in the Play-In Tournament. Reaves’ Lakers (33-49) and Hield’s Pacers (25-57) did not qualify for the postseason.
Here’s a look at the former OU players’ last eight days of the regular season:
Trae Young (5 games): 31 points, 11 assists, 38.8 3-point percent shooting on 8.8 attempts
Young produced a strong finish to his fourth season, scoring over 25 points in all five of his most recent games. To start off, Young tallied a 36-point and 10-assist double double in a 122-115 win over the Nets on Saturday, April 2. Young collected another double-double with 26 points and 15 assists in a 118-108 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, April 5.
Young extended his double-double streak to three games in a 118-103 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, April 6, as he finished with 30 points and 11 assists. The streak came to an end against the Miami Heat in a 113-109 loss on Friday, April 8, when Young scored 35 points and dished eight assists.
In Atlanta’s regular-season finale, Young collected 28 points and 11 assists in a 130-114 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday, April 10. Young finished the season leading the NBA in total points at 2,155 and total assists at 737, making him the first player to accomplish that feat for a single season at both the professional and collegiate levels.
“Lead the League in scoring, but look at my Assist” ❄️🙏🏽❣️💯 pic.twitter.com/2OZzeO7gvU— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 11, 2022
2018 ❄️ Trae Young finished first in both total points and assists in 𝐃-𝟏 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥2022 ❄️ Trae Young finished first in both total points and assists in the 𝐍𝐁𝐀The first player to EVER do that. pic.twitter.com/oJCcQwMWtT— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 11, 2022
Rockets fan: Man, you suck!Trae Young: “You need another beer, my boy” 🤣❄️ pic.twitter.com/AZ9reZi9fB— Pat Benson (@Pat_Benson_Jr) April 10, 2022
That’s how you end the Regular SZN😏 #WeMove pic.twitter.com/OjQHF0In7r— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 10, 2022
Buddy Hield (4 games): 19.3 points, 4 assists, 6.3 rebounds, 31.7 3-point percent shooting on 10.3 attempts
Hield finished his season without tasting a win for nearly a month as the Pacers lost their final 10 games. In a 121-117 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, April 3, Hield finished with 19 points and nine rebounds.
Against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, April 5, Hield scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a 131-122 defeat. In a rematch with the 76ers on Saturday, April 9, Hield collected 12 points in a 133-120 loss. And finally, in the last game of the regular season, Hield dropped 21 points and six assists in a 134-126 loss to the Nets on Sunday, April 10.
I told Buddy Hield that I half expected him to be getting up shots after this interview session. He said it is hard to take time off with the playoffs starting and not being a part of it. He desperately wants to experience that next season. pic.twitter.com/n56QBOAN2c— Jeremiah Johnson (@PacersJJ) April 11, 2022
Austin Reaves (4 games): 18 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists
Reaves finished his rookie campaign starting in the last three games as the Lakers were officially eliminated from playoff contention on April 5. In a 121-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, April 5, Reaves finished with 18 points and six assists. On Thursday, April 7, Reaves scored 12 points in a 128-112 loss to the Golden State Warriors.
Reaves dropped 11 points on the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 120-101 win on Friday, April 8. To cap his first season, Reaves achieved career highs with 30 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists in a 146-141 overtime win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, April 10.
Austin Reaves joins Elgin Baylor, Jerry West, Magic Johnson and Lonzo Ball as the only rookies with a triple-double in Lakers history. pic.twitter.com/ZcnTjRNBU5— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 11, 2022
Austin Reaves steals it, goes behind his back twice and forces overtime 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XnOQ6ERb0v— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 11, 2022
Blake Griffin (1 game): 2 rebounds
Griffin played in just six minutes during a 122-115 loss to the Hawks on Saturday, April 2, where he collected two rebounds.
Up Next
Griffin’s Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers - 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, April 12 on TNT
Young’s Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets - 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, April 13 on ESPN
