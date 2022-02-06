Sooners in the NBA: Trae Young continues all-star play, Blake Griffin delivers amid Nets' slump

Former Oklahoma and current Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young continued to pace former Sooners in the NBA with his recent performances. Meanwhile, fellow former OU standouts Buddy Hield, Blake Griffin and Austin Reaves kept contributing to their respective teams with rotation minutes in the week of Jan. 29-Feb. 5.
In the NBA standings, Griffin’s Brooklyn Nets are 29-23 and the sixth seed while Young’s Hawks are 25-27 and the 10th seed in Eastern Conference. In the Western Conference, Reaves’ Los Angeles Lakers are 25-28 and the ninth seed while Hield’s Sacramento Kings are 19-35 and in 13th place.
Trae Young (3 games): 33.7 points, 10 assists, 55.2 field goal percentage
Young began the week with 36 points, 12 assists and five rebounds in a 129-121 win over the Lakers on Sunday, Jan. 30. The 2022 All-Star starter followed that with 43 points on 16-of-25 shooting, which included going 6-of-11 from 3-point range in a 124-115 win over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, Feb. 3.
To finish the week, Young and the Hawks suffered a 125-114 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Friday, Feb. 4, but Young was able to contribute with 22 points, 13 assists and six rebounds.
🧊 Trae drains his 5th three-pointer of the night!He has 34 points at the end of Q3 on TNT pic.twitter.com/TNirU5IMH9— NBA (@NBA) February 4, 2022
TRAE YOUNG CLUTCH THREE 🔥(via @ATLHawks)pic.twitter.com/sGfK16Q4Xn— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 4, 2022
Trae Young recorded his 20th career 40-point game. He is the 6th player with at least 20 40-point games before turning 24 since the 1976-77 Merger. pic.twitter.com/PV2sHC6qMe— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 4, 2022
Trae 🤝 Collins pic.twitter.com/cuBwV2AER6— NBA TV (@NBATV) February 5, 2022
first of all, what a god damn pass from Traesecondly, John Collins' audible "OOOOOooooohhhooo" after he made the pass is hilarious pic.twitter.com/C22cqGnjsq— Samson Folk (the coach) (@samfolkk) February 5, 2022
Buddy Hield (5 games): 9.2 points, 27.5 percent 3-point shooting on 8 attempts
Hield is shooting career-lows in both field goal percentage and 3-point percentage this season and his recent performance has been further indicative of his overall struggles. Hield started last week with a two-point and eight-rebound performance in a 103-101 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, Jan. 29.
On Monday, Jan. 31, against the New York Knicks, Hield scored 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting that included going 3-of-12 from 3-point range in a 116-96 loss. Hield went on to his best scoring game in nearly a month with 18 points against the Nets on Wednesday, Feb. 2 in a 112-101 win.
Hield regressed the next game, scoring only six points against the Golden State Warriors in a 126-114 loss on Feb. 3. He posted nine points in a 113-103 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 5.
buddy hield full court pressure.... *checks trade deadline date* this tracks. pic.twitter.com/UkMaD9EU8V— Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) January 30, 2022
Blake Griffin (4 games): 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 56.3 field goal percentage
While the Nets are currently slumping on a seven-game losing streak, Griffin produced one of his better outputs of the season. In a 110-106 loss to the Warriors on Saturday, Jan. 29, Griffin contributed with eight points and four rebounds.
On Tuesday, Feb. 1, Griffin tied his season-high in scoring with 17 points in a 121-111 loss to the Phoenix Suns. In a 112-101 loss to the Kings on Wednesday, Feb. 2, Griffin finished with nine points and four rebounds. Then finally, in a 125-102 blowout loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday, Feb. 4, Griffin finished with a nine-point, five-rebound and five-assist night.
We always love to see Blake Griffin JAMS💥 pic.twitter.com/5NuwXJCmXR— MaximBet (@MaximBetUSA) February 2, 2022
Good to see some springs from Blake Griffin pic.twitter.com/MD5fxyzzWL— Jackson Lloyd (@JLloyd952) January 30, 2022
Austin Reaves (4 games): 5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 41.6 percent shooting
Against the Hawks on Sunday, Jan. 30, Reaves finished with six points in a 129-121 loss. Reaves went scoreless the following game against the Portland Trail Blazers in a 99-94 win on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
In a 111-110 loss to the LA Clippers on Thursday, Feb. 3, Reaves scored five points. Then, on Saturday Feb. 5, he posted nine points and three rebounds in 122-115 overtime win over the Knicks.
Austin Reaves takes it coast-to-coast for the SLAM on TNT! pic.twitter.com/GRb7Pr02DD— NBA (@NBA) February 4, 2022
Up Next
Young’s Atlanta Hawks at Dallas Mavericks - 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 6 (ESPN)
Hield’s Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves - 9 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Feb. 8
Griffin’s Brooklyn Nets at Denver Nuggets - 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday Feb. 6 (NBA TV)
Reaves’ Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks - 9 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Feb. 8 (TNT)
