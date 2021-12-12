You are the owner of this article.
Sooners in the NBA: Trae Young, Buddy Hield shine despite teams' shortcomings; Austin Reaves, Blake Griffin return to action

Trae Young

Freshman guard Trae Young smiles as he gives high fives to fans Feb. 24.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

From Dec. 5-11, former Sooners guard Trae Young continued to light up the scoreboard. Meanwhile, guard Buddy Hield posted up-and-down performances, guard Austin Reaves recorded a career high and forward Blake Griffin saw his first minutes since late November. 

Through two months of play, Griffin’s Brooklyn Nets remain atop the Eastern Conference with an 18-8 record. Young and the Atlanta Hawks are 13-13, which places them ninth in the East. Reaves’ Los Angeles Lakers are sixth in the Western Conference with a 14-13 record, while Hield and the Sacramento Kings are 11-15, placing them 11th in the West.

Here’s a look at former Sooners’ performances in recent games:

Trae Young (3 games): 28.3 points per game, 6 rebounds per game, 12 assists per game

In a Sunday, Dec. 5, matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, Young finished with 25 points, four rebounds, and 15 assists in a 130-127 loss.

The following night on Monday, Dec. 6, Young and the Hawks defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-110. Young recorded 29 points, seven rebounds, and 11 assists.

On Friday, Dec 10, Young scored 31 points, grabbed seven rebounds and passed for 10 assists. Despite his efforts, the Hawks fell to the Brooklyn Nets, 113-105.

Buddy Hield (3 games): 13.7 points per game, 4 rebounds per game

Wednesday, Dec. 8, saw the Sacramento Kings beat the Orlando Magic, 142-130. Hield recorded five points, one rebound and one assist in the win.

On Friday, Dec. 10, Hield scored 15 points, pulled down six rebounds and passed for one assist in a 124-123 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Hield followed that performance on Saturday, Dec. 10, with a game-high 21 points plus five rebounds in Sacramento’s 117-103 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Austin Reaves (2 games): 6.5 points per game, 2.5 rebounds per game, 1 assist per game

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, Reaves played only three minutes and did not record a stat in the game. Despite that, the Lakers beat the Boston Celtics 117-102.

Friday, Dec. 10, was a different story for Reaves. In a 116-95 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Reaves finished with a career-high 13 points alongside five rebounds and two assists.

Blake Griffin (1 game): 7 points per game, 3 rebounds per game, 75 percent from the field

On Wednesday, Dec. 8, Griffin scored seven points and grabbed three rebounds in a 114-104 loss to the Houston Rockets. Before that, Griffin had not played since Nov. 22.

