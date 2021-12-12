Sooners in the NBA: Trae Young, Buddy Hield shine despite teams' shortcomings; Austin Reaves, Blake Griffin return to action

From Dec. 5-11, former Sooners guard Trae Young continued to light up the scoreboard. Meanwhile, guard Buddy Hield posted up-and-down performances, guard Austin Reaves recorded a career high and forward Blake Griffin saw his first minutes since late November.
Through two months of play, Griffin’s Brooklyn Nets remain atop the Eastern Conference with an 18-8 record. Young and the Atlanta Hawks are 13-13, which places them ninth in the East. Reaves’ Los Angeles Lakers are sixth in the Western Conference with a 14-13 record, while Hield and the Sacramento Kings are 11-15, placing them 11th in the West.
Here’s a look at former Sooners’ performances in recent games:
Trae Young (3 games): 28.3 points per game, 6 rebounds per game, 12 assists per game
In a Sunday, Dec. 5, matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, Young finished with 25 points, four rebounds, and 15 assists in a 130-127 loss.
The only players with 25 Pts and 10 Ast in 5 straight games since the NBA-ABA merger:⭐ Michael Jordan⭐ Russell WestbrookAnd now, Trae Young 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Fyu6aOevvu— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 11, 2021
The following night on Monday, Dec. 6, Young and the Hawks defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-110. Young recorded 29 points, seven rebounds, and 11 assists.
Crossover by @TheTraeYoung left Bruce Brown in Decatur 🤭 pic.twitter.com/NSPor6yfjI— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 11, 2021
On Friday, Dec 10, Young scored 31 points, grabbed seven rebounds and passed for 10 assists. Despite his efforts, the Hawks fell to the Brooklyn Nets, 113-105.
Trae Young last 5 games:33 PTS, 10 AST24 PTS, 10 AST25 PTS, 15 AST29 PTS, 11 AST30 PTS, 10 ASTHe joins Russell Westbrook and Michael Jordan as the only players with 25p/10a in 5 straight games since the NBA merger (1977). pic.twitter.com/wFrpN58vGE— StatMuse (@statmuse) December 11, 2021
Buddy Hield (3 games): 13.7 points per game, 4 rebounds per game
Wednesday, Dec. 8, saw the Sacramento Kings beat the Orlando Magic, 142-130. Hield recorded five points, one rebound and one assist in the win.
"I'm not worried about Buddy. That's the last thing that I worry about, is his shooting...He's going to be fine." - Kings head coach Alvin Gentry on Buddy Hield's struggles— Franklin Cartoscelli (@FCartoscelli3) December 10, 2021
On Friday, Dec. 10, Hield scored 15 points, pulled down six rebounds and passed for one assist in a 124-123 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.
Hield followed that performance on Saturday, Dec. 10, with a game-high 21 points plus five rebounds in Sacramento’s 117-103 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Austin Reaves (2 games): 6.5 points per game, 2.5 rebounds per game, 1 assist per game
On Tuesday, Dec. 7, Reaves played only three minutes and did not record a stat in the game. Despite that, the Lakers beat the Boston Celtics 117-102.
Friday, Dec. 10, was a different story for Reaves. In a 116-95 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Reaves finished with a career-high 13 points alongside five rebounds and two assists.
Austin Reaves needs to be a staple to the Lakers rotation as long as he’s healthy. He may be a rookie but he plays like a savvy vet with high IQ out there. #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/nbJIbixw0T— Omar Siddiqi (@osid24) December 11, 2021
Blake Griffin (1 game): 7 points per game, 3 rebounds per game, 75 percent from the field
On Wednesday, Dec. 8, Griffin scored seven points and grabbed three rebounds in a 114-104 loss to the Houston Rockets. Before that, Griffin had not played since Nov. 22.
Blake Griffin, who has not played since Nov. 22, is the last Nets veteran on the practice floor. Joe Harris is doing bike work and Kessler Edwards and David Duke Jr. are working out on a separate court.Griffin’s benching was due in part to his inability to hit open shots. pic.twitter.com/Im42NVxucd— Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) December 6, 2021
