Sooners in the NBA: Trae Young, Buddy Hield continue strong seasons, Austin Reaves sinks Mavericks, Blake Griffin reemerges

Austin Reaves

Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves runs the ball during the game against Texas Tech at Chesapeake Energy Arena in OKC on Feb. 25.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

The week of Dec. 12-17 saw former Sooners guard Trae Young continue to play at an elite level, guard Buddy Hield shine off the Kings’ bench, guard Austin Reaves impress with a big performance and forward Blake Griffin score a season high in points.

Through just over two months of play, Griffin and the Brooklyn Nets are first in the Eastern Conference with a 21-8 record, while Young’s Atlanta Hawks are 14-15, which places them ninth. In the Western Conference, Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers are in sixth place with a 16-14 record, and Hield’s Sacramento Kings are in 10th place with a 12-18 record.

Here’s a look at former Sooners’ performances in recent games:

Trae Young (3 games): 34.3 points per game, 3.7 rebounds per game, 7.7 assists per game

For the vast majority of the season, Young has been nothing short of sensational.

On Monday, Dec. 13, Young scored 41 points, grabbed four rebounds and passed for nine assists in a 132-126 loss to the Houston Rockets.

Wednesday, Dec. 15, saw Young finish with 28 points, four rebounds and four assists in a 111-99 win against the Orlando Magic.

On Friday, Dec. 17, Young recorded a 34-point and 10-assist double double. Despite his effort, the Hawks fell to the Denver Nuggets, 133-115.

Off the court, Young got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Shelby Miller on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Buddy Hield (3 games): 14.7 points per game, 1.7 assists per game, 1.7 steals per game

In a 124-101 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 13, Hield finished with 14 points, three assists and a steal.

Hield recorded back-to-back 15 point nights — one on Dec. 15 against the Washington Wizards, and the other coming on Dec. 17 against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Kings went on to beat the Wizards, 119-105, but fell to the Grizzlies, 124-105.

Austin Reaves (2 games): 10 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game, 1.5 assists per game

On Sunday, Dec. 12, Reaves scored five points and grabbed four rebounds in a 106-94 victory against the Orlando Magic.

Wednesday, Dec. 15, saw Reaves hit the biggest shot of his young career — a game-winning 3-pointer from the left wing with only 0.9 seconds left — against the Dallas Mavericks. He finished the 107-104 overtime victory with 15 points and seven rebounds, while also making five of his six 3-point attempts.

However, just a handful of games after Reaves recovered from a hamstring injury, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Friday night that the rookie guard has entered the league's health and safety protocols.

Blake Griffin (3 games): 10.3 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game, 3 assists per game

Sunday, Dec. 12, was nothing special for Griffin, as he finished with a single point in a 116-104 victory against the Detroit Pistons. However, he quickly made up for it by scoring 13 points, grabbing five rebounds and passing for six assists in a 131-129 win over the Toronto Raptors.

Griffin followed that performance with a season-high 17 points against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, Dec. 16. He also recorded nine rebounds and two assists in the 114-105 win.

