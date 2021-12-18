Sooners in the NBA: Trae Young, Buddy Hield continue strong seasons, Austin Reaves sinks Mavericks, Blake Griffin reemerges

The week of Dec. 12-17 saw former Sooners guard Trae Young continue to play at an elite level, guard Buddy Hield shine off the Kings’ bench, guard Austin Reaves impress with a big performance and forward Blake Griffin score a season high in points.
Through just over two months of play, Griffin and the Brooklyn Nets are first in the Eastern Conference with a 21-8 record, while Young’s Atlanta Hawks are 14-15, which places them ninth. In the Western Conference, Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers are in sixth place with a 16-14 record, and Hield’s Sacramento Kings are in 10th place with a 12-18 record.
Here’s a look at former Sooners’ performances in recent games:
Trae Young (3 games): 34.3 points per game, 3.7 rebounds per game, 7.7 assists per game
For the vast majority of the season, Young has been nothing short of sensational.
On Monday, Dec. 13, Young scored 41 points, grabbed four rebounds and passed for nine assists in a 132-126 loss to the Houston Rockets.
TRAE YOUNG pic.twitter.com/G4xO9zNZSC— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 14, 2021
Wednesday, Dec. 15, saw Young finish with 28 points, four rebounds and four assists in a 111-99 win against the Orlando Magic.
🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀Trae Young powers the @ATLHawks to victory in Orlando!John Collins: 21 PTS, 10 REB pic.twitter.com/vgDtYxsTue— NBA (@NBA) December 16, 2021
On Friday, Dec. 17, Young recorded a 34-point and 10-assist double double. Despite his effort, the Hawks fell to the Denver Nuggets, 133-115.
Trae Young over his last 15 games: 28 PTS - 4 AST41 PTS - 9 AST31 PTS - 10 AST 29 PTS - 11 AST25 PTS - 15 AST25 PTS - 10 AST33 PTS - 10 AST33 PTS - 7 AST31 PTS - 10 AST31 PTS - 11 AST30 PTS - 6 AST19 PTS - 9 AST 18 PTS - 11 AST 23 PTS - 6 AST42 PTS - 10 AST pic.twitter.com/9q0lwCJpBP— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 16, 2021
Off the court, Young got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Shelby Miller on Thursday, Dec. 16.
.@TheTraeYoung and his girlfriend, Shelby, got engaged 💍(via @NavVisuals) pic.twitter.com/bzyTKQXiNU— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 17, 2021
Buddy Hield (3 games): 14.7 points per game, 1.7 assists per game, 1.7 steals per game
In a 124-101 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 13, Hield finished with 14 points, three assists and a steal.
The only players to reach 100 3-pointers this season:◻️ Steph Curry (in 19 games)◻️ Buddy Hield (in 29 games)@buddyhield | @SacramentoKings pic.twitter.com/QyfSUpPStv— The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) December 16, 2021
Hield recorded back-to-back 15 point nights — one on Dec. 15 against the Washington Wizards, and the other coming on Dec. 17 against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Kings went on to beat the Wizards, 119-105, but fell to the Grizzlies, 124-105.
BUDDY BUCKETS🔥 HBD @BuddyHield pic.twitter.com/ArRUi8xdkE— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 17, 2021
Austin Reaves (2 games): 10 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game, 1.5 assists per game
On Sunday, Dec. 12, Reaves scored five points and grabbed four rebounds in a 106-94 victory against the Orlando Magic.
Wednesday, Dec. 15, saw Reaves hit the biggest shot of his young career — a game-winning 3-pointer from the left wing with only 0.9 seconds left — against the Dallas Mavericks. He finished the 107-104 overtime victory with 15 points and seven rebounds, while also making five of his six 3-point attempts.
AUSTIN REAVES. CLUTCH. 🥶(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/jGUIZ1Oha8— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 16, 2021
AR-15 is a fire nickname for Austin Reaves— KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) December 16, 2021
However, just a handful of games after Reaves recovered from a hamstring injury, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Friday night that the rookie guard has entered the league's health and safety protocols.
Lakers‘ Austin Reaves has entered health and safety protocols.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 17, 2021
Blake Griffin (3 games): 10.3 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game, 3 assists per game
Sunday, Dec. 12, was nothing special for Griffin, as he finished with a single point in a 116-104 victory against the Detroit Pistons. However, he quickly made up for it by scoring 13 points, grabbing five rebounds and passing for six assists in a 131-129 win over the Toronto Raptors.
Blake Griffin = COLD BLOODED #NetsWorldpic.twitter.com/RrtJiOySYK— SportzStew Ⓥ (@sportzstewcom) December 17, 2021
Griffin followed that performance with a season-high 17 points against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, Dec. 16. He also recorded nine rebounds and two assists in the 114-105 win.
