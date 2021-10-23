You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sooners in the NBA: Trae Young, Buddy Hield, Blake Griffin, Austin Reaves off to solid starts in 2021-22 season

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 3 min to read
Trae Young

Former Sooner guard Trae Young dribbles down the court March 2.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The start of the NBA season saw four former Sooners take the court for the first week of action.

Guard Trae Young is looking to build on the playoff push he made with the Atlanta Hawks, while fellow guard Buddy Hield hopes to help the Kings get over their playoff struggles. Lakers rookie guard Austin Reaves has begun to make a name for himself in Los Angeles and Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin has a legitimate chance to contribute on an NBA Finals caliber squad.

Here’s a look at former Sooners’ performances from this week.

Trae Young: 19 points per game, 2 rebounds per game, 14 assists per game (1 game)

Young impressed in the Hawks’ 113-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, Oct. 21. He scored the second-most points in the game, and his game high 14 assists led all other players by a wide margin.

Buddy Hield: 20.5 points per game, 6.5 rebounds per game, 1.5 assists per game (2 games)

Hield scored 17 points on Wednesday, Oct. 20 against the Portland Trailblazers. His four made threes were the second most on his team, only behind Harrison Barnes’ eight made threes. 

On Friday, Hield had 24 points on a game high six made threes. Despite his efforts, the Kings suffered a loss to the Utah Jazz, 110-101.

Austin Reaves: 8 points per game, 75 percent from the field (1 game)

Reaves only played in one game last week, scoring eight points in a 115-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns. In his 12 minutes, he had a team high +17 in the +/- category.

Blake Griffin: 5 points per game, 4 rebounds per game, 1 steal per game (2 games)

On opening night, Griffin had six points in a 127-104 loss to the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. Friday, Oct. 22, saw the Nets defeat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-109. Griffin had four points in the win.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments