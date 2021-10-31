Sooners in the NBA: Trae Young and Buddy Hield pour on points, Austin Reaves keeps contributing, Blake Griffin struggles

The week of Oct. 23-30 saw former Sooners guard Trae Young light up the scoreboard, guard Buddy Hield help his team to a couple impressive wins, guard Austin Reaves continue to contribute off the bench, and forward Blake Griffin struggle to find the bottom of the net.
Through two weeks of play, both Young’s Atlanta Hawks and Hield’s Sacramento Kings have a record of 3-2, which puts them at ninth and fifth in each of their respective conferences, while Griffin’s Brooklyn Nets are 3-3 sitting at 11th in the Eastern Conference. Reaves’ Lakers are also 3-3, which places them ninth in the West.
Here’s a look at what Young, Hield, Reaves and Griffin accomplished this past week:
Trae Young (5 games): 23 points per game, 7.2 assists per game, 4.8 rebounds per game
In a 101-95 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, Oct. 23, Young put up a statline of 24 points, seven assists and three steals.
.@TheTraeYoung becomes the fastest player in franchise history to reach the 5,000-point milestone ❄️ pic.twitter.com/phCyB1eWdP— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 28, 2021
In what was arguably his best performance of the week, Trae Young scored 32 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out nine assists in a 122-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday, Oct. 25.
Trae Young tonight: 32 Points9 Assists 4 Rebounds 62% FG pic.twitter.com/iAoJqdBitC— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 26, 2021
On Wednesday, Oct. 27, Young impressed with a 31-point, five-rebound and seven-assist outing against the New Orleans Pelicans. He knocked down two clutch free throws in the final seconds to secure the 102-99 win.
Trae Young is the eighth player in NBA history to have 5,000+ points and 1,800+ assists, prior to turning 24.Isiah Thomas (242 games)Stephon Marbury (262)Tony Parker (344)LeBron James (277)Chris Paul (266)Russell Westbrook (274)Derrick Rose (266)Trae Young (208) pic.twitter.com/nKiEcxS34b— Kevin Keneely (@KevinKeneely1) October 27, 2021
On Thursday, Oct. 28, saw the Hawks fall to the Washington Wizards, 111-122. In the game, Young scored 15 points, pulled in 12 rebounds and recorded three assists.
On Saturday, Oct. 30, Young added 13 points, two rebounds and 10 assists in Atlanta’s 122-94 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Buddy Hield (3 games): 17.3 points per game, 1.7 assists per game, 5 rebounds per game
In their only loss this week, the Kings fell to the red-hot Golden State Warriors, 119-107 on Sunday, Oct. 24. Hield managed six points, four rebounds and three assists in an outing in which he only shot 2-of-10 from 3.
Hield quickly made up for his lackluster performance by dropping 26 points on 7-of-11 shooting from 3 in a 110-107 Wednesday night win against the previous NBA Finals runner up Phoenix Suns.
Buddy Hield tonight: 26 Points 5 Rebounds 2 Steals2 Blocks7 threes27 Minutes off the bench. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6gpxaQdTWQ— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 28, 2021
.@buddyhield running a clinic😮💨 pic.twitter.com/0Tcg6Ufs5V— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 28, 2021
On Friday, Oct. 29, Hield scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds in a 113-109 win against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Austin Reaves (4 games): 5.8 points per game, 1.5 assists per game, 1.8 rebounds per game, 100 percent free throw shooting
On Sunday, Oct. 24, Reaves scored four points and dished out three assists in a 121-118 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.
Reaves bounced back with a 10-point performance against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, Oct. 26. He played a career-high 30 minutes in the 125-121 victory.
Frank Vogel has to find minutes for Austin Reeves. He's proven that he can really make an impact on both ends of the court.We're all in agreement, right? 🤔#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/MM7ACQSddt— Lakers UK (@lalakersuk) October 23, 2021
In a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, Oct. 27, Reaves scored only two points in a 123-115 loss.
Friday, Oct. 29, saw the Lakers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-101. In that game, Reaves scored seven points and grabbed three rebounds in his 20 minutes of playing time.
We know what Austin Reeves can do offensively for the @Lakers but tonight he had great/increased minutes because of his TEAM defense! @carmeloanthony was hotter than a south-central summer! 6 of 8 from 3 I believe tonight! Glad to see the Lakers get the 500 pic.twitter.com/i3cLqqZjoa— Dave Miller (@coachdavemiller) October 30, 2021
Blake Griffin (3 games): 3.7 points per game, 0.7 assists per game, 5.3 rebounds per game
Griffin did not play in the Nets’ 111-95 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The next day, Monday, Oct. 25, Griffin contributed two points on 1-of-7 shooting. Despite his struggles, the Nets beat the Washington Wizards 104-90.
BLAKE GRIFFIN RISE UP. pic.twitter.com/BmndtxMP5T— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 28, 2021
Griffin’s woes continued into his Wednesday, Oct. 27, matchup against the Miami Heat. He scored six points in a 106-93 loss.
On Friday, Oct. 29, the Nets held on to beat the Indiana Pacers, 105-98. Griffin scored three points and grabbed three rebounds in the win.
That @blakegriffin23 and-1 is @JHarden13-approved 👏 pic.twitter.com/GI0LiVZbxT— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 30, 2021
