Sooners in the NBA: Trae Young and Buddy Hield pour on points, Austin Reaves keeps contributing, Blake Griffin struggles

Trae Young (copy)

Former OU guard Trae Young plays for the Atlanta Hawks in their game against the OKC Thunder Nov. 30, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The week of Oct. 23-30 saw former Sooners guard Trae Young light up the scoreboard, guard Buddy Hield help his team to a couple impressive wins, guard Austin Reaves continue to contribute off the bench, and forward Blake Griffin struggle to find the bottom of the net.

Through two weeks of play, both Young’s Atlanta Hawks and Hield’s Sacramento Kings have a record of 3-2, which puts them at ninth and fifth in each of their respective conferences, while Griffin’s Brooklyn Nets are 3-3 sitting at 11th in the Eastern Conference. Reaves’ Lakers are also 3-3, which places them ninth in the West.

Here’s a look at what Young, Hield, Reaves and Griffin accomplished this past week:

Trae Young (5 games): 23 points per game, 7.2 assists per game, 4.8 rebounds per game

In a 101-95 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, Oct. 23, Young put up a statline of 24 points, seven assists and three steals.

In what was arguably his best performance of the week, Trae Young scored 32 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out nine assists in a 122-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday, Oct. 25.

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, Young impressed with a 31-point, five-rebound and seven-assist outing against the New Orleans Pelicans. He knocked down two clutch free throws in the final seconds to secure the 102-99 win.

On Thursday, Oct. 28, saw the Hawks fall to the Washington Wizards, 111-122. In the game, Young scored 15 points, pulled in 12 rebounds and recorded three assists.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, Young added 13 points, two rebounds and 10 assists in Atlanta’s 122-94 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Buddy Hield (3 games): 17.3 points per game, 1.7 assists per game, 5 rebounds per game

In their only loss this week, the Kings fell to the red-hot Golden State Warriors, 119-107 on Sunday, Oct. 24. Hield managed six points, four rebounds and three assists in an outing in which he only shot 2-of-10 from 3.

Hield quickly made up for his lackluster performance by dropping 26 points on 7-of-11 shooting from 3 in a 110-107 Wednesday night win against the previous NBA Finals runner up Phoenix Suns.

On Friday, Oct. 29, Hield scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds in a 113-109 win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Austin Reaves (4 games): 5.8 points per game, 1.5 assists per game, 1.8 rebounds per game, 100 percent free throw shooting

On Sunday, Oct. 24, Reaves scored four points and dished out three assists in a 121-118 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Reaves bounced back with a 10-point performance against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, Oct. 26. He played a career-high 30 minutes in the 125-121 victory.

In a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, Oct. 27, Reaves scored only two points in a 123-115 loss. 

Friday, Oct. 29, saw the Lakers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-101. In that game, Reaves scored seven points and grabbed three rebounds in his 20 minutes of playing time.

Blake Griffin (3 games): 3.7 points per game, 0.7 assists per game, 5.3 rebounds per game

Griffin did not play in the Nets’ 111-95 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The next day, Monday, Oct. 25, Griffin contributed two points on 1-of-7 shooting. Despite his struggles, the Nets beat the Washington Wizards 104-90.

Griffin’s woes continued into his Wednesday, Oct. 27, matchup against the Miami Heat. He scored six points in a 106-93 loss. 

On Friday, Oct. 29, the Nets held on to beat the Indiana Pacers, 105-98. Griffin scored three points and grabbed three rebounds in the win. 

