Sooners in the NBA: Buddy Hield returns to Kings' starting lineup, Blake Griffin excels despite Nets' COVID-19 struggles

  • Updated
Buddy Hield

Former OU guard Buddy Hield plays for the Sacramento Kings in their game against the OKC Thunder Feb. 27.

 Trey Young/The Daily

From Dec. 18-24, former Sooners guard Buddy Hield averaged over 20 points per game while rejoining Sacramento’s starting lineup, and forward Blake Griffin scored 17 points in his only outing.

Griffin and the Brooklyn Nets have been forced to reschedule their last three games due to COVID-19 protocols. Guards Trae Young and Austin Reaves were also required to sit out this week due to COVID-19 protocols, but their games were not rescheduled.

Despite Griffin and Brooklyn having their last three games postponed, their 21-9 record is still enough for first place in the Eastern Conference. Young and the Atlanta Hawks are 10th in the East with a 15-16 record. In the Western Conference, Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers sit at sixth with a 16-17 record, while Hield and the Sacramento Kings are in 12th with a 13-20 record.

Here’s a look at former Sooners’ performances in recent games:

Buddy Hield (3 games): 21 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game, 3 assists per game

On Sunday, Dec. 19, Hield scored a game-high 29 points en route to a 121-114 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. He also made seven of his nine 3-point attempts.

Monday, Dec. 20, saw the Kings fall to the Golden State Warriors, 113-98. Hield finished with 18 points, five rebounds, and a season-high five steals.

Hield capped the week on Wednesday, Dec. 22, with a 16-point, six rebound performance against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Kings went on to lose the game, 105-89.

Blake Griffin (1 game): 17 points per game, 7 rebounds per game, 6 assists per game

In his only game of the week, Griffin scored 17 points, grabbed seven rebounds and passed for six assists in a 100-93 loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday, Dec. 18.

