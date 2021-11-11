Sooners in the NBA: Austin Reaves to miss at least 2 weeks with hamstring injury, per report

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves will be missing at least two weeks due to a hamstring injury, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported, Thursday.
Another absence for the Lakers: Rookie Austin Reaves has a strained left hamstring and will miss at least two weeks.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 11, 2021
The former Sooners star has posted quite the impressive start to the 2020-21 season after going undrafted. After signing with the Lakers on a two-way deal, Reaves has proven to be a quality player for his squad. His performance in the NBA Summer League garnered him a new two-year $2.5 million NBA deal in September.
Reaves is averaging 6.1 points, two rebounds and one assist in just over 21 minutes per game this year. He scored a career high 10 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 26 and against the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 6.
Reaves played at Oklahoma from 2019-21 after transferring from Wichita State. During his stellar redshirt senior season, he became the Sooners' top scoring option, averaging 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.
