Sooners in NFL: Sterling Shepard catches touchdown in win, Jalen Hurts leads Eagles to victory in Week 1

  • Updated
Jalen Hurts

Then-OU quarterback Jalen Hurts before the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

A total of 19 former Sooners participated in the opening weekend of NFL action.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard each contributed a touchdown and earned wins for their teams. Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield rallied in the second half but ultimately lost to his former team, the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.

Here’s a look at their performances:

Sterling Shepard

In Shepard’s return from an Achilles injury suffered during the 2021 season, he hauled in a 65-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

The former Sooners All-American finished with two receptions for 71 yards in the Giants’ win.

Jalen Hurts

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 18-of-32 passes for 243 yards along with 17 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ 38-35 win over Detroit on Sunday.

Baker Mayfield

Mayfield threw for 235 yards on 16-of-27 passing in his debut with the Carolina Panthers. He scored two touchdowns — one passing and one rushing — with an interception.

After a slow start to the game, Mayfield rallied in the second half and led 24-23 in the fourth quarter, only for the Panthers to lose to Cleveland on a 58-yard field goal in the final seconds. Carolina falls to 0-1 but is now looking to improve their record against the New York Giants on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Kyler Murray

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray threw for 193 yards on 22-of-34 passing and two touchdowns in the Arizona Cardinals’ 44-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

On five carries, the former Heisman Trophy winner added 29 yards on the ground. The Cardinals are now 0-1 with their next game on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Other Performances:

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews caught five passes for 52 yards.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon finished with 82 yards on 27 carries and caught seven passes for 63 yards.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb caught two passes for 29 yards.

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. collected five tackles.

Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown caught four passes for 43 yards. He also caught one touchdown.

Houston Texans linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo had one tackle.

Lions kicker Austin Seibert went 5-for-5 on PATs.

Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey defended apass.

Washington Commanders punter Tress Way punted three times for 147 yards

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips collected four tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams recorded two carries for two yards.

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Tre Norwood collected a tackle.

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson had two receptions for two yards and had eight carries for 25 yards.

Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore collected a tackle.

Bengals running back Samaje Perine recorded three receptions for 33 yards and a carry for four yards.

