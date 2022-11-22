Sooners in NFL: Samaje Perine catches 3 touchdowns, Jalen Hurts leads Eagles to victory with game-winning drive

A total of 26 Sooners participated in Week 11 of NFL action.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine scored three receiving touchdowns on Sunday, while New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson contributed yardage and helped his squad earn a win.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts orchestrated a winning drive late in the fourth quarter to beat the Indianapolis Colts and Baker Mayfield tossed two interceptions during the Carolina Panthers’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray remained out with a hamstring injury during Week 11.
Samaje Perine
Perine became the first Bengals (6-4) running back to score three receiving touchdowns in one game during a 37-30 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7).
The running back recorded 11 rushes for 30 yards, four receptions on four targets for 52 yards and three touchdowns. The Bengals will travel to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans (7-3) at noon on Nov. 27.
Samaje Perine goes UNTOUCHED 🗣 pic.twitter.com/9kEQ1edvVA— PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) November 20, 2022
Samaje Perine is NOT afraid of the contact 😤pic.twitter.com/Ko1191ylLV— Bengals Nation (@BengalsNationCP) November 20, 2022
SAMAJE PERINE HAS THREE TOUCHDOWNS FOR THE BENGALS TODAY 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/98mO9CYLET— Brian Y (@byysports) November 21, 2022
Rhamondre Stevenson
Stevenson continued to demonstrate growth as an all-around player during the Patriots’ (6-4) 10-3 victory over the New York Jets (6-4) on Sunday. The running back ran 15 times for 26 yards and caught six passes on six targets for 56 yards.
The Patriots will travel to Minneapolis for a Thanksgiving matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at 7:20 p.m. on Nov. 24.
Rhamondre Stevenson, wow, what an effort. pic.twitter.com/tvA92C5owm— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 20, 2022
Jalen Hurts
Hurts and the Eagles (9-1) bounced back after last week’s loss to the Vikings after beating the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) 17-16 on Sunday. Hurts had a big fourth quarter comeback on the road and conducted a winning drive in the last two minutes of the game.
The former Sooners quarterback finished 18-of-25 for 190 yards and a touchdown. He also ran the ball 16 times for 86 yards and a touchdown. The Eagles will play the Green Bay Packers (4-7) at home at 7:20 p.m. on Nov. 27.
This TD drive was all Jalen Hurtsbig 23 yard run and a 22 yard TD to Quez Watkins13-10 now pic.twitter.com/m1ClgS9Ylo— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 20, 2022
MERRILL REESE CALLS JALEN HURTS' GAME-WINNING TD pic.twitter.com/qIBadskoVG— Nick Piccone (@_piccone) November 20, 2022
Baker Mayfield
Mayfield responded with an ugly performance against the Ravens (7-3) after being named the starter for the Panthers (3-8) earlier in the week. During the 13-3 loss, the former Sooners quarterback completed 21-of-33 passes for 196 yards and 2 interceptions. He also ran twice for 12 yards.
The Panthers will play the Denver Broncos (3-7) at home at noon on Nov. 27.
Baker Mayfield throws an INT at the end of the game to @marlon_humphrey pic.twitter.com/M5sHr7JArJ— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 20, 2022
Other performances:
Cardinals offensive lineman Cody Ford played a reserve role against the San Francisco 49ers.
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews grabbed six passes on eight targets for 63 yards against the Panthers.
Ravens offensive lineman Ben Powers started at left guard against the Panthers.
Buffalo Bills defensive lineman notched one solo tackle, one quarterback hurry and one pass deflection against the Cleveland Browns.
Bengals running back Joe Mixon ran the ball seven times for 20 yards and caught three passes on three targets for 42 yards against the Steelers.
Browns wide receiver Mike Woods earned playing time in a reserve role against the Bills.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore garnered one solo tackle and two assisted tackles against the Vikings.
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb recorded five receptions on five targets for 45 yards against the Vikings.
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto recorded one assisted tackle against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Broncos safety Delarrin Turner-Yell notched one solo tackle and one assisted tackle against the Raiders.
Houston Texans defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo garnered two solo tackles, five assisted tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry against the Washington Commanders.
Kansas City offensive tackle Orlando Brown started at left tackle against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Kansas City center Creed Humphrey started against the Chargers.
Kansas City long snapper James Winchester served as long snapper for eight snaps against the Chargers.
Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton received playing time in a reserve role against the Denver Broncos.
Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray started against Kansas City.
Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Bobby Evans saw playing time in a reserve role against the New Orleans Saints.
Vikings linebacker Brian Asamoah notched one assisted tackle against the Cowboys.
Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson started at right tackle against the Colts.
Steelers safety received playing time in a reserve role against the Bengals.
49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams started at left tackle against the Cardinals.
Commanders punter Tress Way had five punts for 221 yards against the Texans.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.