Sooners in NFL: Rhamondre Stevenson sets career highs, Jalen Hurts leads Eagles to 5-0 record in Week 5

Twenty-seven former Sooners participated in Week 5 of NFL action.
Standout performances:
Jalen Hurts
In a battle of former Sooners quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) defeated Kyler Murrary and the Arizona Cardinals (2-3) 20-17 on Sunday. Hurts finished the contest 26-of-36 for 239 yards. On the ground, he compiled 61 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
Jalen and the endzone meet again🤝#PHIvsAZ | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/M3HR7n1Xxa— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 9, 2022
Kyler Murray
Murray completed 28-of-42 passes for 250 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also contributed 42 yards on four carries. Murray connected with former Oklahoma All-American wide receiver Marquise Brown eight times for 78 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown.
Hollywood Movie Magic 🎬@Primetime_jet x #BirdCityFootball pic.twitter.com/Fs1xjM3oMb— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 9, 2022
Rhamondre Stevenson
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson continued his stellar start to the season, rushing 25 times for 161 yards Sunday against the Lions. He also notched two catches for 14 yards. The second-year running back set career highs in both carries and rushing yards.
Mark Andrews
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews caught 8-of-10 targets for 89 yards and a touchdown Sunday night against the Bengals.
Lamar threads the needle to Mark Andrews 🪡 pic.twitter.com/PxJzxS8Ir1— PFF BAL Ravens (@PFF_Ravens) October 10, 2022
Other performances:
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield fell to the 49ers 37-15 Sunday in Charlotte. Mayfield completed 20-of-36 passes for 215 yards.
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey managed one tackle, one quarterback hurry and one pass deflection against the Los Angeles Chargers.
New York Giants safety Tony Jefferson recorded four tackles against the Green Bay Packers in London.
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood produced three tackles against the Bills.
Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murrary Jr. earned four tackles on Sunday against the Browns.
Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto recorded one tackle against the Colts.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore notched two tackles against the Los Angeles Rams.
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips had one tackle against the Steelers.
Houston Texans linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo recorded one tackle against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Washington Commanders punter Tress Way punted six times for 247 yards.
