Sooners in NFL: Rhamondre Stevenson scores twice, Mark Andrews ties Ravens' 100-yard receiving games record in Week 6

Rhamondre Stevenson

Senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson before the game against Kansas on Nov. 7.

 Trey Young/The Daily

A total of 24 former Sooners participated in Week 6 of NFL action.

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson and Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon contributed touchdowns and helped secure wins for their teams. Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had over 100 receiving yards but his squad could not defeat the New York Giants.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts tossed two touchdowns and continued his perfect season; however, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray could not overcome offensive obstacles to beat the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the standout performances:

Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson continued his solid season Sunday. Stevenson carried 19 times for 76 yards and two touchdowns. The running back also caught 4-of-5 targets for 15 yards.

Stevenson’s performance helped secure a 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns. The win moved Patriots head coach Bill Belicheck to second on the all-time wins list. Stevenson and the Patriots look to improve their 3-3 record against the Chicago Bears on Monday, Oct. 24.

Mark Andrews 

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews caught 7-of-11 targets for 106 yards and a touchdown during the Ravens’ 24-20 loss against the New York Giants on Sunday.

Andrews recorded his ninth career 100-yard receiving game. That ties him for the most in Ravens history. The Ravens, now 3-3, will play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Oct. 23.

Joe Mixon

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon rushed eight times for 45 yards. He also caught 4-of-5 targets for 23 yards and notched one touchdown.

His steady performance helped secure a 30-26 win over the New Orleans Saints. The Bengals are now 3-3 and will play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 23.

Jalen Hurts

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles had a solid performance against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. Hurts completed 15-of-20 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed nine times for 27 yards.

Hurts had the highest passer rating (104.6) and quarterback rating (65.0) of any quarterback who has played against the Cowboys’ defense this season. The Eagles remain undefeated with their 26-17 win on Sunday.

Kyler Murray

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals continued to struggle against the Seattle Seahawks. Murray went 23-of-37 for 222 yards and an interception during the 19-9 loss. He also rushed 10 times for 100 yards.

The loss now places Murray and the Cardinals at 2-4 and in last place in the NFC West. They will try to improve their record on Thursday, Oct. 20 against the New Orleans Saints.

Other Performances:

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown had five receptions on nine targets for 68 yards against the Seattle Seahawks.

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Ben Powers started at left guard against the New York Giants.

Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Jordan Phillips garnered one solo tackle against Kansas City.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine rushed twice for five yards and made two receptions on two targets for 11 yards against the New Orleans Saints.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Isaiah Thomas saw playing time in a reserve role against the New England Patriots.

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey recorded two assisted tackles against the New England Patriots.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Mike Woods made one reception on two targets for 15 yards against the New England Patriots.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore notched three solo tackles against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had five receptions on 10 targets for 68 yards and two rushes for nine yards against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto recorded one assisted tackle against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kansas City’s Orlando Brown started at left tackle against the Buffalo Bills.

Kansas City center Creed Humphrey started against the Buffalo Bills.

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. recorded four solo tackles and one assisted tackle against the Denver Broncos.

Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Bobby Evans started at left guard against the Carolina Panthers.

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Brian Asamoah recorded one solo tackle against the Miami Dolphins.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson started at right tackle against the Dallas Cowboys.

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Tre Norwood recorded five solo tackles against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Washington Commanders punter Tress Way punted six times for 307 yards against the Chicago Bears.

