Sooners in NFL: Rhamondre Stevenson, CeeDee Lamb put up major yardage in Week 15

A total of 27 Sooners participated in Week 15 of NFL action.
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb both contributed major yardage for their squads on Sunday.
Former Sooners quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Baker Mayfield both struggled through the air. Hurts was able to earn a win for his team but sustained a shoulder injury in the third quarter of the game.
Here’s a look at standout performances from OU players across the league:
Rhamondre Stevenson
The second-year running back set a new career-high in rushing yards during the Patriots’ (7-7) 30-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) on Sunday. Stevenson finished with 19 rushes for 172 yards and a touchdown.
After Sunday’s game, Stevenson accounts for 28.9% of the Patriots total offensive yardage this season. New England faces the Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) at home at noon on Dec. 24.
Rhamondre Stevenson is that guy. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/T1J5rt1c1H— Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) December 18, 2022
CeeDee Lamb
During the Dallas Cowboys’ (10-4) 40-34 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8), Lamb surpassed the 1,000-yard mark, making it his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. The wide receiver had a perfect receiving game, catching all seven of his targets for 126 yards.
Despite the loss, Lamb and the Cowboys earned a spot in the playoffs on Sunday. The Cowboys look to bounce back at home against Hurts and the Eagles (13-1) at 3:25 p.m. on Dec. 24.
CeeDee Lamb put up 7 receptions for 126 yards today for the Cowboys. Fights to position himself in the right spot to make the catch. pic.twitter.com/MYMJ2N0Kzk— Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) December 19, 2022
Terrific effort and catch by CeeDee Lamb. pic.twitter.com/eC8Qwqk0iU— Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) December 19, 2022
CeeDee Lamb caught all 7 targets for 126 yards (+57 over expected, season-high) in Week 15.Since Dak Prescott's return in Week 7, Lamb (+174) trails only Justin Jefferson (+316) in receiving yards over expected.#DALvsJAX | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/MRHuCt6VbZ— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 18, 2022
Baker Mayfield
Mayfield and last year’s Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams (4-10), were eliminated from playoff contention after Monday night’s 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers (6-8). The Packers’ defense was relentless, sacking the former OU quarterback five times.
During his first official start with the Rams, Mayfield finished the night completing 12-of-21 passes for 111 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The Rams will face the Denver Broncos (4-10) at home at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 25.
Baker Mayfield with a Redzone dart! pic.twitter.com/hipZYykbYD— Tattoo Baker 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) December 20, 2022
Jalen Hurts
Hurts set a single season franchise record for rushing touchdowns for a quarterback during the Eagles’ (13-1) 25-20 victory over the Chicago Bears (3-11) on Sunday. He also became the youngest quarterback in NFL history to start 13-1.
He completed 22-of-37 passes for 315 yards and two interceptions. He also rushed 17 times for 61 yards and three touchdowns. During the third quarter of Sunday’s game, Hurts sprained his shoulder, leaving him questionable for an important divisional matchup against the Cowboys (10-4) at 3:25 p.m. on Dec. 24.
Don't blink#PHIvsCHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/jX0KQ6cEtf— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 18, 2022
Sneaky with it#PHIvsCHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/iTngAhkp1L— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 18, 2022
Jalen Hurts made this throw with a sprained shoulder🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/tL8Sq0Ihg3— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 19, 2022
Other performances
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown grabbed four passes on eight targets for 19 yards against the Denver Broncos.
Cardinals offensive lineman Cody Ford played in a reserve role against the Broncos.
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews totaled three receptions on seven targets for 31 yards against the Cleveland Browns.
Ravens offensive lineman Ben Powers started at left guard against the Browns.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon ran 11 times for 21 yards and caught five passes on six targets for 33 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Bengals running back Samaje Perine recorded seven rushes for 24 yards against the Buccaneers.
Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey garnered one solo tackle, one assisted tackle and one quarterback hurry against the Baltimore Ravens.
Browns wide receiver Mike Woods recorded one reception on two targets for four yards against the Ravens.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore collected two assisted tackles against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto tallied one assisted tackle against the Arizona Cardinals.
Broncos safety Delarrin Turner-Yell received playing time in a reserve role against the Cardinals.
Houston Texans defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo notched one solo tackle against Kansas City.
Kansas City center Creed Humphrey started against the Houston Texans.
Kansas City offensive tackle Orlando Brown started at left tackle against the Texans.
Kansas City long snapper James Winchester served as long snapper for eight snaps.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton recorded one assisted tackle against the New England Patriots.
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murry garnered four solo tackles, three assisted tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass deflection against the Tennessee Titans.
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Brian Asamoah had four solo tackles and four assisted tackles against the Indianapolis Colts.
New York Giants defensive back Tony Jefferson collected two solo tackles and a pass deflection against the Washington Commanders.
Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson started at right tackle against the Chicago Bears.
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Tre Norwood had one assisted tackle against the Carolina Panthers.
San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams started at left tackle against the Seattle Seahawks.
Washington Commanders punter Tress Way punted four times for 177 yards against the New York Giants.
