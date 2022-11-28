 Skip to main content
Sooners in NFL: Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts sets franchise record with 157 rushing yards in win over Packers

Jalen Hurts

Former quarterback Jalen Hurts during OU Pro Day on March 11.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts played a historic game Sunday night during the Philadelphia Eagles’ (10-1) 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers (4-8)

Hurts broke the Eagles’ franchise record for rushing yards by a quarterback, finishing the night with 17 carries for 157 yards. Through the air, he completed 16-of-28 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite taking a two-touchdown lead in the first quarter, the Eagles found themselves trailing 14-13 to start the second. Running back Miles Sanders scored his second touchdown of the night to give the Eagles a lead, but a Packers touchdown tied the game 20-20.

Philadelphia’s quarterback orchestrated an efficient drive down the field and ended the first half with a 30-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Quez Watkins to give the Eagles a 27-20 lead.

Hurts scored his second touchdown at the beginning of the third quarter, finding A.J. Brown for a touchdown to make it a 34-20 game.

The Eagles next host the Tennessee Titans (7-4) at noon on Dec. 4 in Philadelphia.

