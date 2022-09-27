Sooners in NFL: Mark Andrews scores 2 touchdowns, CeeDee Lamb makes miraculous catch in victory in Week 3

Twenty-six former Sooners participated in Week 3 of NFL action.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ standout performance earned his team a win. Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown each dominated the air on Sunday while New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson handled business on the ground.
Here’s a look at their performances:
Jalen Hurts
Hurts stole headlines during the Eagles’ 24-8 road win against the Washington Commanders. The former Sooner and Heisman Trophy runner-up finished the game 22-of-35 with 340 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Hurts has the Eagles in first place in the NFC while sitting at No. 3 in passing yards among all quarterbacks.
6 FOR 6!!! 😳📺: #PHIvsWAS on FOX pic.twitter.com/qRNgTcuGmt— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 25, 2022
Mark Andrews
Andrews helped his team to a 37-26 win over the Patriots Sunday, hauling in eight receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Andrews leads all NFL tight ends in receptions (22), receiving yards (245) and touchdowns (3).
TOUCHDOWN, @Mandrews_81 ❗️❗️Tune in on FOX! pic.twitter.com/H7uRW6yr5S— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 25, 2022
Marquise Brown
Brown caught a career-high 14 passes for 140 yards in the Cardinals’ 20-12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams..
Hollywood 💨@Primetime_jet x #BirdCityFootball pic.twitter.com/qKKVJiEsWm— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 25, 2022
K1 & Hollywood in the clutch!@K1 x @Primetime_jet pic.twitter.com/3oAPgtlya8— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 25, 2022
Rhamondre Stevenson
Stevenson amassed over 100 scrimmage yards for the Patriots in a 37-26 loss to the Ravens. In the first drive of the fourth quarter, Stevenson rushed for a 1-yard touchdown. The subsequent two-point conversion attempt was called back after Stevenson’s knee was down before he pitched the ball to quarterback Mac Jones who ran in the score.
This would've been one of the best 2 point conversions ever if Rhamondre Stevenson's knee wasn't down! 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nAcaDvVLHQ— 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) September 25, 2022
CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb led the team in targets, receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in the Cowboys’ 23-16 win over the New York Giants. He finished the contest with eight receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown.
CEEDEE LAMB ONE-HANDED FOR THE LEAD 😱 @_CeeDeeThree📺: #DALvsNYG on ESPN/ABC📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/D62zaILv7u pic.twitter.com/p8ZJTYNkyv— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2022
Other Performances:
Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield picked up Carolina’s first win of the season, defeating the New Orleans Saints 22-14. In the win, Mayfield completed 12-of-25 passes for 170 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murrary finished 37-for-58 on pass attempts with 314 yards and no turnovers against the Rams. He also rushed twice for eight yards.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine recorded 61 scrimmage yards and his first touchdown reception of the season. Teammate and former Sooner running back Joe Mixon accounted for the remainder of the team’s 24 rushing yards.
Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard hauled in five receptions for 49 yards in the loss to the Cowboys.
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. tallied three tackles Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, including one tackle for loss.
Houston Texans linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo had two tackles and a quarterback hit against the Chicago Bears.
Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto picked up his first tackle of the season against the San Francisco 49ers.
Detroit Lions kicker Austin Seibert went 1-for-3 on field goal attempts against the Minnesota Vikings.
Cowboys linebacker Brian Asamoah II and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore each earned one tackle in Week 3 against the Giants.
Vikings linebacker Brian Asamoah II recorded one tackle against the Lions.
Commanders punter Tress Way averaged 52.5 yards on eight punts against the Eagles.
