Sooners in NFL: Kyler Murray tosses two late touchdowns in Cardinals' 44-21 loss to Kansas City

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray completed 22-of-34 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday, despite the Arizona Cardinals (0-1) falling to Kansas City (1-0) 44-21.
In the loss, Murray had 29 rushing yards on five carries.
Late in the first quarter, the former Heisman Trophy winner connected with former Sooners teammate Marquise Brown for a nine-yard gain, their first since reuniting in the NFL. Murray later found Brown again just before halftime for a 26-yard play.
A familiar sight 😍@K1 @Primetime_jet 📺 #KCvsAZ on CBS pic.twitter.com/y7d5bAukqa— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 11, 2022
With 12:52 left in the fourth quarter, Murray threw his first touchdown after finding former Sooners teammate Marquise Brown in the corner of the endzone from six yards. He also connected with tight end Zach Ertz on the two-point conversion to trim Kansas City’s lead to 37-15.
The One-Two Punch Lands 🥊@K1 x @Primetime_jet pic.twitter.com/ceKgI7Ryz0— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 11, 2022
Murray’s final touchdown of the day came with 5:11 left in the game when he found Zach Ertz in the endzone for a six-yard score.
Kyler Murray throws a touchdown to Zach Ertz #BirdCityFootball pic.twitter.com/XOuVUx5Zwi— Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) September 11, 2022
Murray and the Cardinals will be looking to get a bounce-back victory on the road next week against the Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) at 3:25 p.m. CT. on Sunday, Sept. 18 on the road.
