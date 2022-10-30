Sooners in NFL: Kyler Murray tosses 3 touchdowns as Cardinals fall 34-26 to Vikings

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (3-5) lost to the Minnesota Vikings (6-1) 34-26 on Sunday.
In the loss, Murray completed 31-of-44 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 36 rushing yards on six carries.
With 47 seconds left in the first half, Murray found wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the endzone for a 6-yard touchdown. Hopkins made an incredible one-hand catch on the play.
Even when he's covered. He's open.@DeAndreHopkins x #BirdCityFootball pic.twitter.com/pX0DfJkFxv— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 30, 2022
At the 9:01 mark in the third quarter, Murray connected with tight end Zach Ertz from eight yards out for his second touchdown of the day. On the play, Ertz broke a tackle and stayed in bounds while diving to the pylon.
ZACH ERTZ REFUSED TO BE DENIED 😤@ZERTZ_86 x #BirdCityFootball pic.twitter.com/JNXRQXlB9F— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 30, 2022
Later in the third quarter, Murray scored his third touchdown on a 38-yard pass to wide receiver Rondale Moore. The Cardinals trimmed their deficit to 28-23 on the play.
almost had him, gotta be quicker than that 😉@moore_rondale x #BirdCityFootball pic.twitter.com/QoNEpUmHPG— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 30, 2022
Murray and the Cardinals will be seeking a bounceback victory when they face the Seattle Seahawks at 3:05 p.m. on Nov. 6 at home.
