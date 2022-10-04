 Skip to main content
Sooners in NFL: Kyler Murray scores 3 touchdowns in victory, Jalen Hurts leads Eagles to 4-0 record in Week 4

  • Updated
  • 0
CeeDee Lamb

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb poses for a camera after a touchdown during the game against TCU Nov. 23.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Thirty-one former Sooners participated in Week 4 NFL action.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray defeated former Sooners teammate and fellow Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers while Jalen Hurts continued to shine leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 4-0 record.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb also scored a touchdown each for their respective teams.

Here’s a look at their performances:

Jalen Hurts

Hurts led the Eagles to a 29-21 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Hurts was 16-of-25 passing for 204 yards and an interception. On the ground, Hurts carried the ball 16 times for 38 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles travel to take on Murray and the Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 3:25 p.m. on FOX.

Kyler Murray

Murray and the Cardinals defeated Mayfield and the Panthers 26-16 on Sunday. Murray finished 23-of-32 passing for 207 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also carried the ball 12 times for 26 yards and a touchdown.

The Cardinals moved to 2-2 ahead of their matchup with the Eagles.

Baker Mayfield

Mayfield continued to struggle in the Panthers’ loss Sunday, Mayfield finished 22-of-36 passing for 197 yards, adding one touchdown and two interceptions.

The Panthers will take on the San Francisco 49ers at 3:05 p.m. Sunday at home on CBS.

Joe Mixon

Mixon carried the ball 24 times for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals’ 27-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He also caught 4 passes for 13 yards.

Next, the Bengals travel to face the Baltimore Ravens at 7:20 p.m. Sunday on NBC.

CeeDee Lamb

Lamb caught six passes for 97 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys’ 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders.

Next, the Cowboys travel to face the Los Angeles Rams at 3:25 p.m. Sunday on FOX.

Marquise Brown

Brown caught six passes for 88 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals’ win.

Other performances:

Commanders punter Tress Way punted six times for 270 yards.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood had seven tackles, including two for loss.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews recorded two catches for 15 yards.

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray recorded five tackles, including one for loss.

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson ran the ball 14 times for 66 yards and also caught four passes for 23 yards.

