Sooners in NFL: Kyler Murray held out of end zone as Cardinals fall 20-12 to Rams

Kyler Murray

Former OU quarterback Kyler Murray at OU's football Pro Day March 13.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (1-2) fell to the Los Angeles Rams (2-1) 20-12 on Sunday.

Murray failed to score and finished 37-of-58 with 314 passing yards. Murray also carried the ball two times for eight yards.

On a drive late in the fourth quarter, Murray found former Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown for a gain of 14 yards to convert during a crucial fourth-and-seven situation.

However, the possession resulted in only a Cardinals field goal and the Rams put the game away by recovering the ensuing onside kick.

Murray and the Cardinals will try to even out their record next week against former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield’s Carolina Panthers at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. 

Sports editor

Mason Young is OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior studying journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

