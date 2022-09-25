Sooners in NFL: Kyler Murray held out of end zone as Cardinals fall 20-12 to Rams

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (1-2) fell to the Los Angeles Rams (2-1) 20-12 on Sunday.
Murray failed to score and finished 37-of-58 with 314 passing yards. Murray also carried the ball two times for eight yards.
On a drive late in the fourth quarter, Murray found former Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown for a gain of 14 yards to convert during a crucial fourth-and-seven situation.
K1 & Hollywood in the clutch!@K1 x @Primetime_jet pic.twitter.com/3oAPgtlya8— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 25, 2022
However, the possession resulted in only a Cardinals field goal and the Rams put the game away by recovering the ensuing onside kick.
Murray and the Cardinals will try to even out their record next week against former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield’s Carolina Panthers at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2.
