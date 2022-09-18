 Skip to main content
Sooners in NFL: Kyler Murray coverts late 2-point conversions in Cardinals' 29-23 overtime win

  • Updated
  • 0
Kyler

Then-redshirt junior quarterback Kyler Murray gets ready to throw the ball during the Orange Bowl against Alabama Dec. 29, 2018.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (1-1) won an overtime thriller Sunday defeating the Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) 29-23.

Murray completed 31-of-49 passes for 277 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner also picked up 28 rushing yards and a touchdown on five carries.. In the fourth quarter, Murray converted two two-point conversions, including one that sent the game to overtime.

Murray, who was selected No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL draft by Arizona, improved his record to 23-24-1 as an NFL starting quarterback with the win.

Down 20-0 at half, Murray opened Arizona’s scoring with a 5-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Greg Dotch with six minutes left in the third quarter.

Late in the fourth, Murrary scrambled away from pursuing defenders till he found the endzone, running in a two-point conversion to cut Las Vegas’ lead to 23-15.

On 4th & goal with time expiring, Murray again beat the Las Vegas defenders to the goal line, setting Arizona up for a two-point conversion to potentially tie the game.

With zero seconds remaining on the game clock, Murray converted the two-point attempt with a pass to wide receiver AJ Green, tying the game at 23.

In overtime, Arizona defensive back Byron Murphy Jr. recovered a fumble by Las Vegas wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and returned it for a touchdown, sealing the 29-23 win for the Cardinals.

Next week, Arizona hosts the Los Angeles Rams at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 on FOX.

