Sooners in NFL: Kyler Murray coverts late 2-point conversions in Cardinals' 29-23 overtime win

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (1-1) won an overtime thriller Sunday defeating the Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) 29-23.
Murray completed 31-of-49 passes for 277 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner also picked up 28 rushing yards and a touchdown on five carries.. In the fourth quarter, Murray converted two two-point conversions, including one that sent the game to overtime.
Murray, who was selected No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL draft by Arizona, improved his record to 23-24-1 as an NFL starting quarterback with the win.
Down 20-0 at half, Murray opened Arizona’s scoring with a 5-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Greg Dotch with six minutes left in the third quarter.
#YouGotDortched 🙌First career touchdown for @_GDortch! pic.twitter.com/9027k94fq1— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 18, 2022
Late in the fourth, Murrary scrambled away from pursuing defenders till he found the endzone, running in a two-point conversion to cut Las Vegas’ lead to 23-15.
HE'S HIM 😤 pic.twitter.com/IdzpaN0xAa— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 18, 2022
On 4th & goal with time expiring, Murray again beat the Las Vegas defenders to the goal line, setting Arizona up for a two-point conversion to potentially tie the game.
HE'S REALLY HIM!!!!!!@K1 x #BirdCityFootball pic.twitter.com/GVhmYke8nV— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 18, 2022
With zero seconds remaining on the game clock, Murray converted the two-point attempt with a pass to wide receiver AJ Green, tying the game at 23.
WE HAVE BONUS FOOTBALL!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/aJ89FnaTLY— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 18, 2022
In overtime, Arizona defensive back Byron Murphy Jr. recovered a fumble by Las Vegas wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and returned it for a touchdown, sealing the 29-23 win for the Cardinals.
Next week, Arizona hosts the Los Angeles Rams at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 on FOX.
