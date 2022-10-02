 Skip to main content
Sooners in NFL: Kyler Murray and Cardinals defeat Baker Mayfield and Panthers in battle of former OU quarterbacks

Murray and Mayfield

Then-sophomore quarterback Kyler Murray runs the ball after then-senior quarterback Baker Mayfield pitched it to him during the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

In a battle of former Oklahoma teammates and quarterbacks, Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (2-2) defeated Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers (1-3) 26-16 on Sunday.

In the win, Murray completed 23-of-32 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns. He added 26 rushing yards and a touchdown.

With 6:53 left in the second quarter, Murray found former OU teammate Marquise Brown on a 21-yard pass. Later in the drive, the duo displayed their chemistry once more on a 16-yard gain that helped the Cardinals get their first points of the day with a field goal.

Murray’s first touchdown of the day came at the 7:42 mark in the third quarter when he connected with tight end Zach Ertz from two yards out to tie the game at 10-10.

With 10:26 left in the game, Murray scrambled into the endzone from four yards out for his second touchdown of the day. The Cardinals extended their lead to 20-10 on the drive.

Murray’s final touchdown of the day came at the 7:37 mark in the fourth quarter when he found Brown for a 23-yard touchdown. On the play, Murray delivered a perfect over-the-shoulder pass as Brown was able to keep both feet in bounds.

Murray and the Cardinals will be seeking another victory when they face Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, at home.on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 3:25 p.m. CT.

