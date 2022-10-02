Sooners in NFL: Kyler Murray and Cardinals defeat Baker Mayfield and Panthers in battle of former OU quarterbacks

In a battle of former Oklahoma teammates and quarterbacks, Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (2-2) defeated Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers (1-3) 26-16 on Sunday.
In the win, Murray completed 23-of-32 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns. He added 26 rushing yards and a touchdown.
With 6:53 left in the second quarter, Murray found former OU teammate Marquise Brown on a 21-yard pass. Later in the drive, the duo displayed their chemistry once more on a 16-yard gain that helped the Cardinals get their first points of the day with a field goal.
HOLLYWOOOOOOD 🤩@Primetime_jet x #BirdCityFootball pic.twitter.com/ZteJB7GWLd— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 2, 2022
Murray’s first touchdown of the day came at the 7:42 mark in the third quarter when he connected with tight end Zach Ertz from two yards out to tie the game at 10-10.
The always reliable @ZERTZ_86 finds the end zone. 📺: #AZvsCAR on FOX📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/9lU7qSdJtG pic.twitter.com/M1hGBZX2rB— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2022
With 10:26 left in the game, Murray scrambled into the endzone from four yards out for his second touchdown of the day. The Cardinals extended their lead to 20-10 on the drive.
🗣 THAT'S OUR QB pic.twitter.com/Poj7beO1WV— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 2, 2022
Murray’s final touchdown of the day came at the 7:37 mark in the fourth quarter when he found Brown for a 23-yard touchdown. On the play, Murray delivered a perfect over-the-shoulder pass as Brown was able to keep both feet in bounds.
DOES IT GET ANY BETTER THAN THIS?!?!? pic.twitter.com/7XVgQVlSf7— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 2, 2022
Murray and the Cardinals will be seeking another victory when they face Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, at home.on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 3:25 p.m. CT.
