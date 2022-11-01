Sooners in NFL: Jalen Hurts tosses 4 touchdowns, CeeDee Lamb scores in Week 8

A total of 22 Sooners participated in Week 8 of NFL action.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson helped secure wins for their teams this week. Lamb grabbed a touchdown and Stevenson recorded 71 yards during their Week 8 matchups.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts continued his dominance, throwing four touchdowns in a 35-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray struggled in a 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Here’s a look at the standout performances:
CeeDee Lamb
The Cowboys (6-2) wide receiver helped secure a 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Dallas continues to chase former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) for the NFC East division title.
Lamb recorded five receptions on seven targets for 77 yards and a touchdown. The Cowboys are entering a bye week before traveling to Green Bay to face the Packers at 3:25 p.m. on Nov. 13.
Off to a fast start with the @dak to @_CeeDeeThree connection!📺: @NFLonFOX | #CHIvsDAL pic.twitter.com/vKXED0cOcD— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 30, 2022
Rhamondre Stevenson
Stevenson’s consistency was on display during a 22-17 win over the Patriots’ (4-4) division rival New York Jets (5-3).
The former Sooners running back notched career-highs in receptions with seven and receiving yards with 72 on Sunday. On the ground, he ran the ball 16 times for 71 yards.
This week in "Rhamondre Stevenson WHOOP" pic.twitter.com/bOhGLp4yg4— Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 31, 2022
Rhamondre Stevenson is the Patriots best offensive player right now. What a run to start the second half and it leads to a Patriots touchdown. pic.twitter.com/qbhX8xWw9N— Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) October 30, 2022
Rhamondre Stevenson met first contact at or behind the line of scrimmage on 13 of 16 rushes in Week 8.He still averaged 4.44 yards per carry, with a 5.1 yards after contact average. He's an animal.— Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) October 31, 2022
Next, Stevenson and the Patriots will face the Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) at noon on Nov. 6.
Jalen Hurts
The Eagles (7-0) kept their perfect season alive Sunday as Hurts finished 19-for-28 for 285 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran the ball twice for 10 yards.
The former Sooners quarterback and the Eagles will try and keep their undefeated season alive against the Houston Texans (1-5-1) at 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 3.
Raise your hand if Jalen Hurts is your QB1 🙋♂️🙋♀️pic.twitter.com/3PgpLZ8X5J— PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 30, 2022
JALEN HURTS AND A.J. BROWN CAN'T BE STOPPED 😱THIRD TD OF THE FIRST HALF!(via @Eagles) pic.twitter.com/BEHhyXPtKE— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 30, 2022
Fly, Jalen, fly! @JalenHurts | #OUDNA 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/qtvApsog5N— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 30, 2022
.@JalenHurts ➡️ @1kalwaysopen_ again 😤#PITvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/lCr5oWZNNB— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 30, 2022
Kyler Murray
Turnovers dictated the Cardinals’ (3-5) 34-26 loss to the Vikings (6-1) on Sunday. Murray threw two interceptions as Arizona struggled offensively.
The former Heisman Trophy winner at OU completed 31-of-44 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran six times for 36 yards.
The Cardinals will look to get back on track when they face the Seattle Seahawks (5-3) at 3:05 p.m. on Nov. 6.
Put it where only 10 could get it 🎯@K1 | #OUDNA 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/9HtOhgAlNT— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 30, 2022
almost had him, gotta be quicker than that 😉@moore_rondale x #BirdCityFootball pic.twitter.com/QoNEpUmHPG— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 30, 2022
ZACH ERTZ REFUSED TO BE DENIED 😤@ZERTZ_86 x #BirdCityFootball pic.twitter.com/JNXRQXlB9F— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 30, 2022
Other Performances:
Cardinals offensive lineman Cody Ford started at left guard against the Minnesota Vikings.
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews caught three passes on five targets for 33 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Ravens offensive lineman Ben Powers started at left guard against the Buccaneers.
Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Jordan Phillips collected one solo tackle and one assisted tackle against the Packers.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon rushed eight times for 27 yards and caught seven passes for 32 yards against the Cleveland Browns.
Bengals running back Samaje Perine grabbed three receptions for 10 yards and rushed the ball once for seven yards against the Browns.
Browns defensive end Isaiah Thomas garnered one solo tackle, two assisted tackles and one sack against the Bengals.
Browns wide receiver Mike Woods caught one pass for six yards against the Bengals.
Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore notched two assisted tackles against the Chicago Bears.
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto garnered two solo tackles, one sack, one quarterback hurry and one forced fumble against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Broncos safety Delarrin Turner-Yell recorded one solo tackle against the Jaguars.
Houston Texans defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo collected one solo tackle and two assisted tackles against the Tennessee Titans.
Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Bobby Evans secured a starting spot at left guard against the San Francisco 49ers.
Vikings linebacker Brian Asamoah saw playing time in a reserve role against the Cardinals.
Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson started at right tackle against the Steelers.
Steelers safety Tre Norwood saw playing time in a reserve role against the Eagles.
49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams started at left tackle against the Rams.
Washington Commanders punter Tress Way punted six times for 294 yards against the Colts.
