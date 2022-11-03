Sooners in NFL: Jalen Hurts throws 2 TD passes, improves completion percentage in Eagles' 29-17 win over Texans

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) traveled to the former Oklahoma quarterback’s hometown Thursday night. Hurts and the Eagles struggled in the first-half but were able to gain momentum in the second and secure a 29-17 win over the Houston Texans (1-6-1).
Thursday’s contest marked only the third time in Hurts’ career that he was sacked four or more times, but he was still able to complete 21-of-27 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball nine times for 23 yards.
The Eagles lacked possessions in the first-half and finished the first quarter tied 7-7 with Houston thanks to running back Miles Sanders’ 2-yard touchdown run.
In the second quarter, a Javon Hargrave sack on third-and-nine gave the ball back to Philadelphia, allowing Hurts to drive down the field and hand the ball to running back Kenneth Gainwell for a 4-yard touchdown to make the score 14-7. The Texans would score again, making it 14-14 going into the half.
Hurts and the Eagles had a three-and-out to start the third, but an interception by C.J. Gardner-Johnson gave the Eagles excellent field position. Hurts tossed a 17-yard pass to wide receiver A.J. Brown for a touchdown to give the Eagles a 21-14 lead.
1 + 11 = ENDZONE#PHIvsHOU | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/EenypJSpUc— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 4, 2022
The former Heisman Trophy runner-up maneuvered down the field to open up the fourth-quarter and found tight end Dallas Goedert in the end-zone. Hurts then rushed up the middle to complete a two-point conversion and put the Eagles up 29-17.
Who else? @goedert33 #PHIvsHOU | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/1X9k1QMiXh— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 4, 2022
Hurts ended the night with his season completion percentage resting at 67%. It was noted on the Amazon Prime broadcast that he is the second active quarterback in the NFL, alongside Buffalo’s Josh Allen, to improve his completion percentage by five or more percent each season. Hurts previously averaged 52% in 2020 and 61.3% in 2021.
Hurts and the Eagles look to continue their perfect season at home against the division rival Washington Commanders (4-4) at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14.
