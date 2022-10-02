Sooners in NFL: Jalen Hurts scores rushing touchdown, leads Eagles to 29-21 win over Jaguars

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) remain the only undefeated team in the NFL after their 29-21 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) on Sunday.
The 2019 Heisman trophy runner-up finished 16-of-25 with 204 passing yards and one interception. Hurts also carried the ball 13 times for 41 yards and a touchdown.
Hurts and the Eagles trailed 14-0 going into the second quarter. Early in the second, Hurts scampered for a 3-yard rushing touchdown. He later handed the ball off two times for two touchdowns. The second-quarter surge allowed the Eagles to lead 20-14 at halftime.
QB1 punches it in😤#JAXvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/8BNkfOelNl— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 2, 2022
Hurts handed the ball to Miles Sanders for a touchdown early in the fourth, but failed to complete the two-point conversion which made it a one-score game for the Jaguars.
The Jaguars had a chance to even out the score but committed their fourth turnover of the game with less than two minutes to go in the fourth. Hurts then took the knee and secured the win. The Eagles scored 29 unanswered points after the slow start in the first quarter.
Hurts and the Eagles will be looking to continue their perfect season next week in Arizona against fellow former Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray and the Cardinals (1-2) at 3: 25 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9.
Great article. It is obvious you know your sports.
