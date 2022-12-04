Sooners in NFL: Jalen Hurts scores 4 touchdowns in Eagles' 35-10 win over Titans

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) defeated the Tennessee Titans (7-5) 35-10 on Sunday.
In the win, Hurts completed 29-of-39 passes for 380 yards and three touchdowns. He added five carries for 12 rushing yards and an additional score.
On the Eagles’ opening drive, Hurts connected with wide receiver DeVonta Smith for a 34-yard touchdown at the 12:03 mark in the first quarter.
Don't play with 6📺: #TENvsPHI on FOX pic.twitter.com/1jxiwp36gn— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 4, 2022
With 13:55 left in the second quarter, Hurts found wide receiver A.J. Brown for a 40-yard touchdown. Brown was able to beat his defender on the play for an untouched score.
1st one incomplete...No problem. #ProBowlVote @1kalwaysopen_ #TENvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/3xk1oK8JXF— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 4, 2022
With 51 seconds left in the first half, Hurts scored his third touchdown of the game on a two-yard rush. On the play, Hurts set a new career high for total touchdowns in a season with 24.
Griddy on in, @JalenHurts. #TENvsPHI | #ProBowlVote |#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/0DLUfMhEOP— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 4, 2022
Hurts’ fourth and final touchdown came with 12:07 remaining in the third quarter when he connected with Brown in the end zone from 29 yards out.
That's our A.J, that's our A.J#ProBowlVote @1kalwaysopen_ #TENvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/65Tkqyp8VJ— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 4, 2022
Hurts and the Eagles will look to carry momentum into next week’s divisional matchup with the New York Giants (7-4-1) at 12 p.m. on Dec. 11 on the road.
