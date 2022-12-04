 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sooners in NFL: Jalen Hurts scores 4 touchdowns in Eagles' 35-10 win over Titans

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts signals a player in motion during the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor Dec. 7.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) defeated the Tennessee Titans (7-5) 35-10 on Sunday.

In the win, Hurts completed 29-of-39 passes for 380 yards and three touchdowns. He added five carries for 12 rushing yards and an additional score.

On the Eagles’ opening drive, Hurts connected with wide receiver DeVonta Smith for a 34-yard touchdown at the 12:03 mark in the first quarter.

With 13:55 left in the second quarter, Hurts found wide receiver A.J. Brown for a 40-yard touchdown. Brown was able to beat his defender on the play for an untouched score.

With 51 seconds left in the first half, Hurts scored his third touchdown of the game on a two-yard rush. On the play, Hurts set a new career high for total touchdowns in a season with 24.

Hurts’ fourth and final touchdown came with 12:07 remaining in the third quarter when he connected with Brown in the end zone from 29 yards out.

Hurts and the Eagles will look to carry momentum into next week’s divisional matchup with the New York Giants (7-4-1) at 12 p.m. on Dec. 11 on the road.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments