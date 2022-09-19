Sooners in NFL: Jalen Hurts scores 3 touchdowns in Philadelphia Eagles' 24-7 win over over Minnesota Vikings

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) to a 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings (1-1) on Monday night.
Hurts scored three times; once through the air and twice on the ground. He finished 26-of-31 with 333 passing yards and one interception. Hurts also carried the ball 11 times for 57 yards.
The Eagles’ quarterback had an outstanding opening half, completing 17-of-20 passes and logging all three of his touchdowns.
Early in the first quarter, Hurts had a 3-yard rushing touchdown to put points on the board for the Eagles.
.@JalenHurts CARRIES IT IN!📺: #MINvsPHI on ABC pic.twitter.com/Il5GH8Ud1a— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 20, 2022
To start the second quarter, Hurts threw a 53-yard pass to wide receiver Quez Watkins to put the Eagles up 14-0. He also had a 26-yard rushing touchdown later in the quarter.
No better way to open the quarter!@JalenHurts ➡️ @Mronesx_ 53 yard 💣📺: #MINvsPHI on ABC pic.twitter.com/S9R86IqUFl— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 20, 2022
MAXIMUM EFFORT‼️ @JalenHurts📺: #MINvsPHI on ABC pic.twitter.com/CDCx23oO27— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 20, 2022
Hurts failed to score in the second half but had a dominant performance against the Vikings. The 2019 Heisman Trophy runner-up is the first player in NFL history to have a game with a completion percentage greater than 73.0 with two or more rushing touchdowns, 50-plus rushing yards and 300-plus pass yards.
Leading the @Eagles to a 24-7 win vs the Vikings tonight by going 26-for-31 with 2 TDs rushing, 56 yards rushing and 333 yards passing, Jalen Hurts is the 1st player in NFL history to have a game with a completion % greater than 73.0 plus 2+ rush TD, 50+ rush yds & 300+ pass yds pic.twitter.com/V1WetESdB6— StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) September 20, 2022
Hurts and the Eagles next visit the Washington Commanders (1-1) at noon on Sunday, Sept. 25. on Fox.
