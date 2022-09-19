 Skip to main content
Sooners in NFL: Jalen Hurts scores 3 touchdowns in Philadelphia Eagles' 24-7 win over over Minnesota Vikings

  • Updated
  • 0
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts during the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) to a 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings (1-1) on Monday night.

Hurts scored three times; once through the air and twice on the ground. He finished 26-of-31 with 333 passing yards and one interception. Hurts also carried the ball 11 times for 57 yards.

The Eagles’ quarterback had an outstanding opening half, completing 17-of-20 passes and logging all three of his touchdowns.

Early in the first quarter, Hurts had a 3-yard rushing touchdown to put points on the board for the Eagles.

To start the second quarter, Hurts threw a 53-yard pass to wide receiver Quez Watkins to put the Eagles up 14-0. He also had a 26-yard rushing touchdown later in the quarter.

Hurts failed to score in the second half but had a dominant performance against the Vikings. The 2019 Heisman Trophy runner-up is the first player in NFL history to have a game with a completion percentage greater than 73.0 with two or more rushing touchdowns, 50-plus rushing yards and 300-plus pass yards.

Hurts and the Eagles next visit the Washington Commanders (1-1) at noon on Sunday, Sept. 25. on Fox.

