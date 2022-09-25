 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sooners in NFL: Jalen Hurts leads undefeated Eagles to 24-8 win behind 340 passing yards and 3 touchdowns

  • Updated
  • 0
Jalen Hurts

Quarterback Jalen Hurts looks for a pass opportunity at OU Pro Day on March 11.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 22-of-35 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles’ (3-0) 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders (1-2) on Sunday.

Hurts, who also had 20 rushing yards, threw his first touchdown of the day on a 23-yard screen pass to tight end Dallas Goedert at the 13:18 mark in the second quarter. Later in the quarter, Hurts connected with receiver A.J. Brown for a nine-yard touchdown.

On Hurts’ third touchdown throw, he found Devonta Smith for a two-yard score as time expired in the first half. The Eagles reached scoring position after Hurts found Smith for a 44-yard gain moments before.

Hurts and the Eagles will be looking to keep their win streak alive against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, at home.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments