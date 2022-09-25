Sooners in NFL: Jalen Hurts leads undefeated Eagles to 24-8 win behind 340 passing yards and 3 touchdowns

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 22-of-35 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles’ (3-0) 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders (1-2) on Sunday.
Hurts, who also had 20 rushing yards, threw his first touchdown of the day on a 23-yard screen pass to tight end Dallas Goedert at the 13:18 mark in the second quarter. Later in the quarter, Hurts connected with receiver A.J. Brown for a nine-yard touchdown.
MAMA there GOEDERT man📺: #PHIvsWAS on FOX pic.twitter.com/Tt6Qy7Pe4n— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 25, 2022
1 + 11 = ENDZONE📺: #PHIvsWAS on FOX pic.twitter.com/gC1LboaEBN— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 25, 2022
On Hurts’ third touchdown throw, he found Devonta Smith for a two-yard score as time expired in the first half. The Eagles reached scoring position after Hurts found Smith for a 44-yard gain moments before.
6 FOR 6!!! 😳📺: #PHIvsWAS on FOX pic.twitter.com/qRNgTcuGmt— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 25, 2022
Hurts and the Eagles will be looking to keep their win streak alive against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, at home.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.