Sooners in NFL: Jalen Hurts leads Philadelphia Eagles to 7-0 with win over Pittsburgh Steelers

Jalen Hurts

Senior Jalen Hurts run the ball in for a touchdown against Iowa State Nov. 9.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) remained undefeated Sunday with a 35-13 rout over the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6).

Hurts continued his impressive start to the season, completing 19-of-28 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns. A graduate transfer at OU, Hurts’ improved play is one of the reasons the Eagles remain undefeated,as evident by his 140.6 passer rating, the highest of his career.

A.J. Brown was the recipient of three of Hurts’ four touchdown passes, all three coming on the Eagles’ first four drives of the game. In Philadelphia's first offensive possession, Hurts found Brown in the back of the endzone for a 39-yard score to put the Eagles up 7-0 with 9:23 left in the first quarter.

On the nextdrive, Pittsburgh responded with a score of its own before Philadelphia quickly retook the lead as Hurts hitting Brown on a 27-yard back shoulder fade to take a 14-7 lead with 12:48 remaining in the second quarter.

After three consecutive three-and-outs from both offenses, the Eaglesquickly scored again after Brown shrugged off two defensive backs and caught another over-the-shoulder touchdown pass from Hurts. The 29-yard reception put Philadelphia up 21-7 with 6:13 remaining in the second quarter.

Pittsburgh only scored six points the remainder of the game while Hurts’ fourth touchdown pass, a 34-yarder to wide receiver Zach Pascal, iced the game.

Next week, Hurts and the Eagles travel to NRG Stadium for a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Houston Texans (1-4-1). Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime.

