Sooners in NFL: Jalen Hurts leads Philadelphia Eagles to 38-35 win over Detroit Lions

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts runs down the field during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 28.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) to their first victory of the 2022 season with a 38-35 win over the Detroit Lions (0-1) on Sunday. 

Hurts finished the day 18 of 32 with 243 passing yards for an average of 7.6 yards per completion. On the ground, Hurts carried the ball 17 times for 90 yards and a touchdown for an average of 5.3 yards per carry.

Hurts and the Eagle’s offense were able to move the ball down the field effectively, racking up an impressive 38 points. Despite a late fourth quarter touchdown from Lions receiver DJ Chark, the Eagles were able to hold on and secure a narrow victory after leading for the vast majority of the game. 

Hurts finished his Sooners career with 3,851 passing yards for 32 passing touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns finishing as the runner-up for the Heisman trophy in his lone season in Norman in 2019. 

The Eagles will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 at 7:30 p.m. on September 19th in Philadelphia on ABC.

