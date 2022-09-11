Sooners in NFL: Jalen Hurts leads Philadelphia Eagles to 38-35 win over Detroit Lions

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) to their first victory of the 2022 season with a 38-35 win over the Detroit Lions (0-1) on Sunday.
Hurts finished the day 18 of 32 with 243 passing yards for an average of 7.6 yards per completion. On the ground, Hurts carried the ball 17 times for 90 yards and a touchdown for an average of 5.3 yards per carry.
JALEN HURTS TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/aStOGfynFw— Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) September 11, 2022
Hurts and the Eagle’s offense were able to move the ball down the field effectively, racking up an impressive 38 points. Despite a late fourth quarter touchdown from Lions receiver DJ Chark, the Eagles were able to hold on and secure a narrow victory after leading for the vast majority of the game.
JALEN HURTS GOES DEEP TO AJ BROWN(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/NL5RVQZ8RO— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 11, 2022
Hurts finished his Sooners career with 3,851 passing yards for 32 passing touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns finishing as the runner-up for the Heisman trophy in his lone season in Norman in 2019.
The Eagles will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 at 7:30 p.m. on September 19th in Philadelphia on ABC.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.