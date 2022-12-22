 Skip to main content
Sooners in NFL: Jalen Hurts, CeeDee Lamb among record 8 former OU players selected to 2023 Pro Bowl

Eight former Oklahoma players were named to the 2023 Pro Bowl on Wednesday.

The selections were quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, tight end Mark Andrews, center Creed Humphrey, punter Tress Way and offensive tackles Trent Williams, Lane Johnson and Orlando Brown.

Oklahoma had the second-most alumni of any university selected for the Pro Bowl this season, trailing only Alabama, which had 11. OU’s eight former players selected are the most it has ever put in the Pro-Bowl in a season and easily surpassed its five nominees in for the 2022 contest.

Four of the 16 spots on the Pro Bowl offensive line are occupied by former OU players. No other school has more than two.

The 2023 Pro Bowl will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on Feb. 5. This year, the event has been rebranded and will host multiple skills competitions and a non-contact flag football game, abandoning the traditional tackle football event.

Here's a look at what the Pro Bowl selections have accomplished this season:

Jalen Hurts 

The Philadelphia Eagles passer simultaneously earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl and a starting spot in the lineup this year. Hurts, an MVP candidate, has completed 286-of-425 passes for 3,472 yards and 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed 156 times for 747 yards and 13 touchdowns.

CeeDee Lamb

This is the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver’s second consecutive Pro Bowl selection. Lamb has grabbed 81 passes for 1,087 yards and six touchdowns. He has also run the ball 10 times for 47 yards.

Mark Andrews

Andrews will be making his third trip to the Pro Bowl this year. He has 61 receptions for 702 yards, five touchdowns and 40 first-down catches for the Baltimore Ravens this season. He ranks second among AFC tight ends in all major receiving categories.

Trent Williams

The San Francisco 49ers left tackle earned his 10th Pro Bowl selection this year. He is the 49ers highest-graded offensive player according to PFF and has helped lead the offense with efficient run blocking and pass protection.

Lane Johnson

Johnson joins seven other Philadelphia Eagles during his fourth trip to the Pro Bowl. The right tackle has not allowed a single sack or quarterback hurry this season.

Creed Humphrey

The Kansas City center earned his first Pro Bowl selection this year. Humphrey has played the second most snaps of any center in the NFL and has allowed zero sacks this season. He also only has three penalties and is the highest-graded run blocker among offensive linemen in the league.

Orlando Brown

Brown has now been selected for consecutive times. He protects the blind side of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, an MVP candidate.

Tress Way

The Washington Commanders punter was named the NFC starter at his position during his second trip to the Pro Bowl. Way leads the league in punts downed inside the 20-yard line this season.

