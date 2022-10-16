 Skip to main content
Sooners in NFL: Former OU quarterback Kyler Murray throws interception, fumbles in Cardinals' loss to Seahawks

Redshirt junior quarterback Kyler Murray runs the ball in the Orange Bowl against Alabama Dec. 29. Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (2-4) fell to the Seattle Seahawks (3-3) 19-9 on Sunday.

Murray completed 23-of-37 passes for 222 yards, no touchdowns, one interception and lost a fumble. Murray also rushed 10 times for 100 yards. Sunday’s loss at Lumen Field snapped Arizona’s nine-game regular season winning streak on the road.

Arizona’s lone touchdown came off a blocked punt that was recovered in the end zone by Cardinals safety Chris Banjo, a testament to Murray and the offense’s struggles.

 

Down 19-9 with four minutes left, Murray’s pass attempt to his former Oklahoma teammate, wide receiver Marquise Brown, was intercepted by Seattle cornerback Tariq Woolen, effectively sealing the game.

Up next, Murray and Arizona host the New Orleans Saints (2-4) at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20.

