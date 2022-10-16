Sooners in NFL: Former OU quarterback Kyler Murray throws interception, fumbles in Cardinals' loss to Seahawks

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (2-4) fell to the Seattle Seahawks (3-3) 19-9 on Sunday.
Murray completed 23-of-37 passes for 222 yards, no touchdowns, one interception and lost a fumble. Murray also rushed 10 times for 100 yards. Sunday’s loss at Lumen Field snapped Arizona’s nine-game regular season winning streak on the road.
Arizona’s lone touchdown came off a blocked punt that was recovered in the end zone by Cardinals safety Chris Banjo, a testament to Murray and the offense’s struggles.
Down 19-9 with four minutes left, Murray’s pass attempt to his former Oklahoma teammate, wide receiver Marquise Brown, was intercepted by Seattle cornerback Tariq Woolen, effectively sealing the game.
No words for how good @_Tariqwoolen is. 📺 #AZvsSEA on FOX pic.twitter.com/WE9TgZk4g9— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 16, 2022
Up next, Murray and Arizona host the New Orleans Saints (2-4) at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20.
