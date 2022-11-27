 Skip to main content
Sooners in NFL: Former OU quarterback Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals fall 25-24 to Los Angeles Chargers

Kyler Murray

Former OU football player Kyler Murray during the spring game on Apr. 23

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (4-8) suffered a 25-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) on Sunday.

Murray completed 18-of-29 passes for 191 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball seven times for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Late in the first quarter, Murray connected with Deandre Hopkins for a 33-yard score to take a 7-0 lead. The Cardinals added a field goal in the second quarter to extend their lead but the Chargers added two touchdowns of their own in the second half.

With 12 seconds left in the first half, Murray kept the ball himself and scored a 5-yard touchdown run, giving Arizona a 17-14 lead which they took into halftime.

After a quiet third quarter in which the Cardinals failed to score, Murray found James Connor for a 6-yard touchdown with over 13 minutes left in the game to take a 24-17 lead.

Throughout the fourth quarter, offense was hard to come by as both teams failed to score for over 12 minutes.

Unfortunately for Murray and the Cardinals, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert capped a game winning drive by finding Austin Ekeler for a 1-yard touchdown. Herbert then found Gerald Everett in the endzone for a successful two-point conversion to secure the win.

Murray threw for 4,720 yards and 45 touchdowns in his Sooner career. A prolific runner, he also carried the ball 154 times for 1,143 yards and 12 touchdowns at OU. Murray finished his outstanding 2018 season as the winner of the Heisman Trophy.

Next week, Murray and the Cardinals have the week off. They return to action at home to face the New England Patriots at 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 12 on ESPN.

