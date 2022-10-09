 Skip to main content
Sooners in NFL: Former OU quarterback Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals fall 20-17 to Philadelphia Eagles

Kyler Murray

Then-redshirt junior quarterback Kyler Murray watches a defensive play in the Orange Bowl against Alabama Dec. 29, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (2-3) fell to the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) 20-17 on Sunday.

Murray finished the game 28-of-42 passing for 250 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also ran the ball four times for 42 yards.

The Eagles scored a touchdown in the first quarter and another early in the second quarter to take a 14-0 lead in the first half. With five minutes to go in the first half, Murray connected with former Sooners teammate wide receiver Marquise Brown on a 25-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-7. The Cardinals notched a field goal and trailed 14-10 at halftime.

In a quiet third quarter, the Eagles responded with a field goal of their own. With nine minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin ran for an 11-yard touchdown to tie the game at 17. With under two minutes to go, Cameron Dicker made a 23 yard field goal to put the Eagles ahead 20-17.

The Cardinals now turn their attention to the Seattle Seahawks (2-3), as they will face them at 3:05 p.m. next Sunday on the road on FOX.

