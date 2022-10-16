Sooners in NFL: Former OU quarterback Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated with win over Dallas Cowboys

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) defeated the Dallas Cowboys (4-2) 26-17 on Sunday.
In the win, Hurts completed 15-of-25 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 27 rushing yards on nine carries on the ground.
Hurts’ first touchdown of the day came at the 10:40 mark in the second quarter when he connected with wide receiver A.J. Brown for a 15-yard touchdown to give the Eagles a 14-0 lead.
SWOLE BATMAN@1kalwaysopen_ | #DALvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Zvgs1f5sBl— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 17, 2022
After trailing 20-3 at halftime, the Cowboys scored two second half touchdowns to trim their deficit to just three points.
At the 7:02 mark in the fourth quarter, Hurts found wide receiver DeVonta Smith in the endzone from seven yards out. The Eagles extended their lead to two possessions on the play.
SKINNY BATMAN@DeVontaSmith_6 | #DALvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/5aE2hNxZrA— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 17, 2022
Following an upcoming bye week, Hurts and the Eagles will look to keep their win streak alive when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at 12 p.m. on Oct. 30, at home.
