 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sooners in NFL: Former OU quarterback Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated with win over Arizona Cardinals

  • Updated
  • 0
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts after winning the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor on Dec. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) defeated the Arizona Cardinals (2-3) 20-17 on Sunday.

Hurts completed 26-of-36 passes for 239 yards and added 61 rushing yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns on the ground.

On the Eagles’ opening drive of the game, Hurts snuck into the endzone for a 1-yard touchdown.

Hurts scored again in the second quarter on a 1-yard touchdown rush to give the Eagles a 14-0 lead.

After fellow Sooner Kyler Murray and the Cardinals tied the game at 17-17 in the fourth quarter, Hurts led the Eagles on a 16-play drive that resulted in a winning field goal.

Hurts and Philadelphia will look to keep their undefeated record alive at home against the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments