Sooners in NFL: Former OU quarterback Jalen Hurts' late rushing touchdown lifts Eagles over Colts, 17-16

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) to a 17-16 comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) on Sunday.
Much of Hurts’ production came on the ground, as he carried 16 times for 86 yards and scored a rushing touchdown to give the Eagles the lead with just over a minute remaining in the game. Through the air, Hurts completed 18-of-25 passes for 190 yards and one touchdown.
Philadelphia’s offense struggled to move the ball Sunday, resulting in just the two touchdowns by Hurts. With 13:31 remaining in the fourth quarter, Hurts found wide receiver Quez Watkins in the endzone for a 22-yard score to cut Indianapolis’ lead to three.
A dime for 6 to start the 4th 😤#PHIvsIND | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/hVjXMSMihq— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 20, 2022
The Colts answered with a field goal to go up 16-10 before Hurts orchestrated an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to seal the win for the Eagles. With 3:38 left in the game, Hurts threw a deep pass to running back Miles Sanders and the Colts were called for defensive pass interference.
The penalty moved the ball 39 yards to the Colts’ 28-yard line and set up Hurts for a 7-yard touchdown run. That left the Colts with only 1:20 and one timeout. A sack and a false start wrecked Indianapolis’ final drive.
HURTSSS SZNNNNN#PHIvsIND | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/rYQ250PIx2— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 20, 2022
Up next, the Eagles host the Green Bay Packers (4-7) in a Sunday Night Football matchup at 7:20 p.m. on Nov. 27 on NBC.
