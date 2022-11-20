 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sooners in NFL: Former OU quarterback Jalen Hurts' late rushing touchdown lifts Eagles over Colts, 17-16

Jalen Hurts

Former quarterback Jalen Hurts during OU Pro Day on March 11.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) to a 17-16 comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) on Sunday.

Much of Hurts’ production came on the ground, as he carried 16 times for 86 yards and scored a rushing touchdown to give the Eagles the lead with just over a minute remaining in the game. Through the air, Hurts completed 18-of-25 passes for 190 yards and one touchdown.

Philadelphia’s offense struggled to move the ball Sunday, resulting in just the two touchdowns by Hurts. With 13:31 remaining in the fourth quarter, Hurts found wide receiver Quez Watkins in the endzone for a 22-yard score to cut Indianapolis’ lead to three.

The Colts answered with a field goal to go up 16-10 before Hurts orchestrated an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to seal the win for the Eagles. With 3:38 left in the game, Hurts threw a deep pass to running back Miles Sanders and the Colts were called for defensive pass interference.

The penalty moved the ball 39 yards to the Colts’ 28-yard line and set up Hurts for a 7-yard touchdown run. That left the Colts with only 1:20 and one timeout. A sack and a false start wrecked Indianapolis’ final drive.

Up next, the Eagles host the Green Bay Packers (4-7) in a Sunday Night Football matchup at 7:20 p.m. on Nov. 27 on NBC.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments