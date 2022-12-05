 Skip to main content
Sooners in NFL: Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield released by Carolina Panthers

Baker Mayfield

Then-junior quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up before the game against Tennessee on Sept. 5, 2015. This game marked Mayfield's first start for OU on the road.

 Joe Buettner/OU Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield was released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the news, and said that Mayfield requested his release and the team agreed.

Mayfield has had an up and down year for the Panthers after arriving in a trade from the Cleveland Browns at the beginning of the season.

He began the season as Carolina’s starter but suffered an ankle sprain in Week 5 and was supplanted by P.J. Walker, then Sam Darnold. In total, Mayfield appeared in seven games for the Panthers, throwing for 1,313 yards and six touchdowns, as well as six interceptions.

Mayfield is currently ranked last in the NFL in Total QBR this season with a rating of 18.2. Due to his underwhelming performance he would have been inactive this week in the Panthers’ upcoming game against Seattle.

Mayfield was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and spent four seasons with the Browns before his trade to the Panthers. Mayfield finished his college career at OU ranked second in FBS history in passer efficiency rating as well as first in OU history in career completion percentage.

Mayfield will be available on waivers to other teams that wish to claim him, until Tuesday when he will become an unrestricted free agent if unclaimed.

