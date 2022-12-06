 Skip to main content
Sooners in NFL: Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield claimed by Los Angeles Rams

Mayfield claps

Then-senior quarterback Baker Mayfield claps as he walks onto the field before the game Nov. 18, 2017.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield l was claimed on waivers by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday afternoon.

The Rams, who are 3-9, were the only team to place a waiver claim on Mayfield after he was released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, and now pick up the $1.35 million remaining on his contract for this year.

The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner requested a release from the Panthers after suffering an ankle sprain in Week 5 and failing to reobtain his starting spot.

Mayfield appeared in seven games with the Panthers after being traded to Carolina by the Cleveland Browns. He threw for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions and was on pace for career lows in completion percentage (57.8), quarterback rating (74.4) and QBR (18.3).

The former No. 1 overall pick is expected to fly to Los Angeles on Tuesday. With Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve and backup John Wolford battling a neck injury, Mayfield could start on Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders. 

