Sooners in NFL: Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon sets franchise record with 5 touchdowns in win over Panthers

Joe Mixon

Former OU player Joe Mixon stands outside the "Salute to Stoops" event April 13, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) defeated the Carolina Panthers (2-7) 42-21 on Sunday.

In the win, Mixon rushed for 153 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries. He added four receptions, 58 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown.

With 4:38 left in the third quarter, Mixon scored his fifth touchdown of the game on a 14-yard run. With the rush, Mixon set the Bengals franchise record for most touchdowns in a game.

At the 9:42 mark in the first quarter, Mixon scored a 2-yard touchdown on the Bengals’ opening drive. Earlier in the drive, Mixon notched a 35-yard reception.

With 7:29 left in the second quarter, Mixon scored his second touchdown of the game on a 3-yard run. Earlier in the quarter, Mixon ripped off a 29-yard run for his longest rush of the season.

Mixon’s third touchdown of the day came at the 3:45 mark in the second quarter when he scored from one yard out. With four seconds left in the first half, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow found Mixon in the endzone for a 12-yard touchdown. On the play, Mixon broke his previous career-high of three touchdowns in a game.

Mixon and the Bengals will carry momentum into a road matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7:20 p.m. Nov. 20, following next week’s bye.

