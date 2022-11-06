Sooners in NFL: Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon sets franchise record with 5 touchdowns in win over Panthers

Former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) defeated the Carolina Panthers (2-7) 42-21 on Sunday.
In the win, Mixon rushed for 153 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries. He added four receptions, 58 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown.
With 4:38 left in the third quarter, Mixon scored his fifth touchdown of the game on a 14-yard run. With the rush, Mixon set the Bengals franchise record for most touchdowns in a game.
Joe Mixon has broken the franchise record for most TDs in one game 👏 pic.twitter.com/22MrKNmUqp— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 6, 2022
At the 9:42 mark in the first quarter, Mixon scored a 2-yard touchdown on the Bengals’ opening drive. Earlier in the drive, Mixon notched a 35-yard reception.
MIX FOR 6!#CARvsCIN | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/Rqd5MYZ3W4— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 6, 2022
With 7:29 left in the second quarter, Mixon scored his second touchdown of the game on a 3-yard run. Earlier in the quarter, Mixon ripped off a 29-yard run for his longest rush of the season.
MAN OF THE HOUR 😤#CARvsCIN | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/0yW9am6L0r— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 6, 2022
Mixon’s third touchdown of the day came at the 3:45 mark in the second quarter when he scored from one yard out. With four seconds left in the first half, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow found Mixon in the endzone for a 12-yard touchdown. On the play, Mixon broke his previous career-high of three touchdowns in a game.
🚨JOE MIXON HAS NO BREAKS🚨#CARvsCIN | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/g3DxAB7P4q— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 6, 2022
ANOTHA ONE @Joe_MainMixon 😤#CARvsCIN | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/Af3mhVbjPJ— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 6, 2022
Mixon and the Bengals will carry momentum into a road matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7:20 p.m. Nov. 20, following next week’s bye.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.