Sooners in NFL: Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon scores, Los Angeles Chargers' Kenneth Murray records 1st interception in Week 7

A total of 22 Sooners participated in Week 7 of NFL action.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon and New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson both scored touchdowns, Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray grabbed an interception and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tossed a touchdown and led his team to a win against the New Orleans Saints.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield was inactive for the second-consecutive week after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 5, while the Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts were on a bye week.
Here’s a look at the standout performances:
Joe Mixon
Mixon played well on Sunday, carrying the ball 17 times for 58 yards and a touchdown. He also caught 3-of-3 targets for 33 yards during the Bengals’ (4-3) 35-17 win against the Atlanta Falcons (3-4).
The former Sooners running back is now only 31 yards short of reaching 5,000 career rushing yards. Mixon would be just the fifth Bengals player to ever do so.
Joe Mixon getting reacquainted with the end zone 😎 pic.twitter.com/ye2ehtmSk7— PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) October 23, 2022
Yeah I'm thinking Joe Mixon is fully healthy again pic.twitter.com/N1AuCwGIer— Mike (@bengals_sans) October 24, 2022
Rhamondre Stevenson
Stevenson continued his consistent play for the Patriots (3-4) in their 33-14 loss against the Chicago Bears (3-4). He rushed 11 times for 39 yards and a touchdown. He also recorded a career-high eight catches for 59 yards.
Stevenson will have to keep up his stellar play as New England is looking to move out of last place in the AFC East when they face division-rival New York Jets (5-2) next Sunday, Oct. 30.
Rhamondre Stevenson gives the @Patriots the lead! #ForeverNE @dreeday32📺: #CHIvsNE on ESPN📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/2HQeNdaFPc pic.twitter.com/uvX9p7htfJ— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2022
Kenneth Murray
Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray had a career game against the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) on Sunday. After suffering a season-ending ankle injury last season, Murray has been a valuable asset to the Chargers this season.
Murray recorded his first-career interception during the Seahawks’ opening drive of the game. He also notched five solo tackles and one pass deflection. The Chargers (4-3) fell 37-23 to the Seahawks but are looking to bounce back against the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) on Sunday, Nov. 6.
Kenneth Murray picks of Geno Smith! pic.twitter.com/sn3LJLYsGF— Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) October 23, 2022
Kyler Murray
Murray and the Cardinals’ offensive struggles continued in the first half against the New Orleans Saints (2-5) on Thursday. However, the quarterback displayed refreshing energy in the second half. Murray completed 20-of-29 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed the ball seven times for 30 yards.
This was the former Heisman Trophy winner's first Thursday Night Football win, and the Cardinals’ first victory at home in 361 days. Murray and the Cardinals will look to even out their 3-4 record against the Minnesota Vikings (5-1) next Sunday, Oct. 30.
Light the Torch 🔥@K1 x @_GDortch pic.twitter.com/CTVtTsbOW0— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 21, 2022
Laser show from Kyler Murray to Rondale Moore for 31 yards on the Arizona Cardinals opening drive against the Saints. 🎧: https://t.co/1a8O7kGEYy pic.twitter.com/LvojbCFqg7— Bo Brack (@BoBrack) October 24, 2022
Other performances:
Cardinals offensive lineman Cody Ford saw playing time in a reserve role against the Saints.
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews rushed once for four yards against the Cleveland Browns.
Ravens offensive lineman Ben Powers started at left guard against the Cleveland Browns.
Bengals running back Samaje Perine caught two passes for eight yards against the Falcons.
Browns defensive end Isaiah Thomas notched two solo tackles and two assisted tackles. Thomas also had one pass deflection and one fumble recovery against the Ravens.
Browns defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey garnered one assisted tackle against the Ravens.
Browns wide receiver Mike Woods received playing time in a reserve role against the Ravens.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb grabbed four passes on six targets for 70 yards. Lamb also rushed one time for 4 yards against the Detroit Lions.
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto recorded one assisted tackle and one quarterback hurry against the New York Jets.
