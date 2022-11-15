Sooners in NFL: CeeDee Lamb scores 2 touchdowns, Jalen Hurts and Eagles lose 1st game in Week 10

A total of 19 Sooners participated in Week 10 of NFL action.
Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb grabbed two touchdowns in the Dallas Cowboys’ overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers, while Houston Texans defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo put together a solid performance on Sunday but fell to the New York Giants.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scored three touchdowns but the Eagles suffered their first loss of the season. Former Oklahoma quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray did not play this week.
CeeDee Lamb
Lamb became the first Cowboy (6-3) to break 100 receiving yards this season. He recorded 11 receptions on 15 targets for 150 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday. The former Sooners standout’s 11 catches set a career-high.
The Cowboys will next travel to face the Minnesota Vikings (8-1) at 3:25 p.m. on Nov. 20 in Minneapolis. The Vikings are now tied with the Eagles for the best record in the league.
Methodical drive. @_CeeDeeThree in the backfield. Nice little screen play for the TD!📺: @NFLonFOX | #DALvsGB pic.twitter.com/etQD9QzHv0— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 13, 2022
Call him "CeeDee LAMBeau" because he’s taking over in Green Bay! 📺: @NFLonFOX | #DALvsGB | @_CeeDeeThree pic.twitter.com/fRzMBWgyBe— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 13, 2022
Jalen Hurts
Hurts and the Eagles’ (8-1) perfect season ended Monday night as Philadelphia fell 32-21 to the Washington Commanders (5-5).
The former Sooners quarterback finished 17-of-26 for 175 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also ran the ball six times for 28 yards and one touchdown.
Hurts and the Eagles will travel and face the Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) at noon on Nov. 20.
92% of the time👀, @newheightshow#WASvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/nqldtpqcag— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 15, 2022
Made ya look👀 #WASvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/9J4ytHXc31— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 15, 2022
6 for 6🎉#WASvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/OI3PDW9kr6— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 15, 2022
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
Okoronkwo continued his solid season on Sunday. He notched six solo tackles, one assisted tackle, two tackles for loss and one quarterback hurry during the Texans’ 24-16 loss to the Giants (7-2).
The Texans (1-7-1) continue to struggle but look to improve their record at home against the Washington Commanders (5-5) at noon on Nov. 20.
Other performances:
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Cody Ford played a reserve role against the Los Angeles Rams.
Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Jordan Phillips notched two solo tackles, one assisted tackle and one tackle for loss against the Vikings.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Isiah Thomas garnered one solo tackle against the Miami Dolphins.
Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore recorded three solo tackles against the Packers.
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto notched one solo tackle, one assisted tackle and one tackle for loss against the Tennessee Titans.
Broncos safety Delarrin Turner-Yell played in a reserve role against the Titans.
Kansas City offensive tackle Orlando Brown started at left tackle against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Kansas City center Creed Humphrey started against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Kansas City long snapper James Winchester served as long snapper for six snaps against the Jaguars.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton garnered one solo tackle against the Indianapolis Colts.
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray garnered two solo tackles, three assisted tackles and two tackles for loss against the San Francisco 49ers.
Rams offensive lineman Bobby Evans played a reserve role against the Cardinals.
Vikings linebacker Brian Asamoah played a reserve role against the Bills.
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Tre Norwood notched one solo tackle and one assisted tackle against the New Orleans Saints.
49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams started at left tackle against the Chargers.
Commanders punter Tress Way punted two times for 87 yards against the Eagles.
