Sooners in NFL: CeeDee Lamb, Samaje Perine highlight former OU players' Week 13 performances

A total of 25 Sooners participated in Week 13 of NFL action.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb scored one touchdown on Sunday. Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine contributed consistent yardage. Both players helped their squads earn a win.
Jalen Hurts was the only former Sooners quarterback to take any snaps on Sunday. The Eagles quarterback scored three touchdowns during his team’s victory over the Tennessee Titans.
Arizona Cardinals (4-8) quarterback Kyler Murray was on a bye this week. Week 13 also brought surprising news of Baker Mayfield’s requested release from the Carolina Panthers (4-8), which was followed by the Rams claiming him on waivers.
Here’s a look at standout performances:
CeeDee Lamb
Lamb bullied the Indianapolis Colts’ (4-8-1) banged-up secondary during the Cowboys’ (9-3) 54-19 victory on Sunday. Lamb led his team in receiving yards and finished the night with five catches on seven targets for 71 yards and one touchdown. He also ran two times for 23 yards.
Lamb will have another opportunity to put up big numbers during a home matchup against the struggling Houston Texans (1-10-1) at noon on Dec. 11.
CeeDee Lamb runs ANGRY 🤬 #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/2jpx3BVGF8— Cover 3 Dynasty (@Cover3Dynasty) December 5, 2022
I still can't get over this play by CeeDee Lamb. https://t.co/lHmUE4m7Wk— Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 5, 2022
CeeDee Lamb is LOCKED in. #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/Mn070jb3VO— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 30, 2022
Samaje Perine
Perine continued to demonstrate consistency on Sunday, tallying 21 carries for 106 yards along with six catches for 49 yards in the Bengals’ 27-24 win over Kansas City (9-3).
Cincinnati (8-4) will host the Cleveland Browns (5-7) at noon on Dec. 11.
Samaje Perine with the stiff arm on Justin Reid 😡😡pic.twitter.com/ISYdHsGLfr— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 4, 2022
#Chiefs Safety Justin Reid spent the week leading up to the Cincy game claiming he'll look down #Bengals players. That led to a war of words with star WR Ja’Marr Chase.On Sunday, Samaje Perine treated Reid like a ragdoll throughout the Week 13 win.pic.twitter.com/Da5F2IQZ7c— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 5, 2022
Alex Cappa and La’el Collins we’re out there mowing defenders for Samaje Perine, it’s beautiful. https://t.co/0eYO1aE7CB— Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) December 5, 2022
Jalen Hurts
Hurts recorded another record-breaking week during the Eagles’ (11-1) 35-10 victory over the Tennessee Titans (7-5) on Sunday. He completed 29-of-39 passes for 380 yards and three touchdowns. Hurts also carried the ball five times for 12 yards and one touchdown.
The former Sooners quarterback is the first player in Eagles history with 350 or more passing yards, three or more touchdowns and at least one rushing touchdown in a game. The Eagles will travel to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Giants (7-4-1) at noon on Dec. 11.
Don't play with 6📺: #TENvsPHI on FOX pic.twitter.com/1jxiwp36gn— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 4, 2022
1st one incomplete...No problem. #ProBowlVote @1kalwaysopen_ #TENvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/3xk1oK8JXF— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 4, 2022
Griddy on in, @JalenHurts. #TENvsPHI | #ProBowlVote |#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/0DLUfMhEOP— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 4, 2022
That's our A.J, that's our A.J#ProBowlVote @1kalwaysopen_ #TENvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/65Tkqyp8VJ— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 4, 2022
Other performances
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews grabbed four passes on seven targets for 53 yards and ran one time for one yard against the Denver Broncos.
Ravens offensive lineman Ben Powers started at left guard against the Broncos.
Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Jordan Phillips saw playing time in a reserve role against the New England Patriots.
Browns defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey notched two solo tackles and four assisted tackles against the Houston Texans.
Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore garnered one solo tackle and two assisted tackles against the Indianapolis Colts.
Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto played in a reserve role against the Baltimore Ravens.
Broncos safety Delarrin Turner-Yell received time in a reserve role against the Ravens.
Texans defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo collected three solo tackles, one assisted tackle, one sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry against the Browns.
Kansas City offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. started at left tackle against the Bengals.
Kansas City center Creed Humphrey started against the Bengals.
Kansas City long snapper James Winchester served as long snapper for six snaps against the Bengals.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton had one assisted tackle against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. recorded two solo tackles, one assisted tackle and one forced fumble against the Raiders.
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Brian Asamoah saw playing time in a reserve role against the New York Jets.
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson ran 10 times for 54 yards and caught six passes on eight targets for 24 yards against the Buffalo Bills.
Giants defensive back Tony Jefferson garnered two solo tackles and two assisted tackles against the Washington Commanders.
Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson started at right tackle against the Titans.
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Tre Norwood saw playing time in a reserve role against the Atlanta Falcons.
San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams started at left tackle against the Miami Dolphins.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown collected three solo tackles against the Los Angeles Rams.
Washington Commanders punter Tress Way punted six times for 265 yards against the Giants.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.