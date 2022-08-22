 Skip to main content
Sooners in NFL: Buffalo Bills trade former OU offensive lineman Cody Ford to Arizona Cardinals

  
  
Cody Ford

Former OU offensive lineman Cody Ford walks down the sideline during the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Oklahoma and Buffalo Bills guard Cody Ford was traded to the Arizona Cardinals Monday, per multiple reports.

The trade reunites Ford with Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Marquise Brown, two of his teammates at OU. Ford spent the last three seasons with Buffalo after it drafted him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. 

Ford started seven of his 15 games played for Buffalo last season. According to Pro Football Focus, he gave up two sacks and 26 pressures in 485 snaps played. Ford received a career-low 46.7 grade from PFF in 2021. 

He played for the Sooners from 2015-18, receiving first-team All-Big 12 and third-team All-American honors during his senior season. In 2018, Ford was a part of a Sooners offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s best offensive line.

