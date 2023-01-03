Sooners in NFL: Blake Bell scores, CeeDee Lamb records 3rd consecutive 100-yard game in Week 17

A total of 24 Sooners participated in Week 17 of NFL action.
Kansas City tight end Blake Bell grabbed a touchdown during his first game of the regular season and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb reached the 100-yard mark for the third consecutive week. Both players helped earn wins for their squads.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield struggled in a 31-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, while Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts remained out with a shoulder sprain for the second week in a row.
Monday night’s game—Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills— featuring former OU players: Bengals running backs Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine and Bills defensive lineman Jordan Phillips was postponed due to a life-threatening injury sustained by Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the first quarter.
Here’s a look at standout performances from OU players across the league:
Bell
Bell, a former OU quarterback turned tight end, suffered a hip flexor injury during the team’s first preseason game in August. He made his regular season debut on Sunday during Kansas City’s (13-3) close 27-24 victory over the Denver Broncos (4-12).
The tight end marked his return with one reception for 17 yards that resulted in his first career touchdown. Bell looks to get more reps during Kansas City’s matchup against the Los Vegas Raiders (6-10) at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 7.
Great to see Blake Bell back in the endzone! 🔔 pic.twitter.com/UMizvrxhQM— KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) January 2, 2023
📹VIDEO: Talking exclusively with #Chiefs Blake Bell, who details his rehab and first career regular season touchdown @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/xSWKK1qrEU— Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) January 1, 2023
Lamb
Lamb led the Cowboys (12-4) in receptions, targets and receiving yards during their 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans. He finished the night grabbing 11 passes on 14 targets for 100 yards.
Lamb etched his name in Cowboys’ history alongside Michael Irvin and Jason Witten after recording 100+ catches in a single season. The Cowboys’ last game of the regular season is against the Washington Commanders (7-8-1) at 3:25 p.m. on Jan. 8.
Three straight 100-yard receiving games for @_CeeDeeThree 😮 #DALvsTEN pic.twitter.com/PPxmZGK2KO— NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2022
Mayfield
The Rams’ quarterback had a subpar performance this week against his team’s hometown rival, the Los Angeles Chargers (10-6). During the 31-10 loss, Mayfield completed 11-of-19 passes for 132 yards. He also ran three times for eight yards.
The former OU quarterback will take his final snaps of the season against the Seattle Seahawks (8-8) at 3:25 p.m. on Jan. 8.
That 1️⃣7️⃣ ➡️ 1️⃣2️⃣ connection!📺 @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/J5BNK0hPLq— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 1, 2023
.@Itsbhop89 with the grab!📺 @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/clTO5aiFKN— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 1, 2023
Other performances:
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown caught six passes on nine targets for 61 yards.
Cardinals offensive lineman Cody Ford played as a reserve.
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews grabbed nine receptions on nine targets for 100 yards.
Ravens offensive lineman Ben Powers started at left guard.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Mike Woods had one solo tackle.
Browns defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey saw playing time in a reserve role.
Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore notched one solo tackle and one assisted tackle.
Broncos offensive linebacker Nik Bonitto started at linebacker.
Broncos safety Delarrin Turner-Yell collected one solo tackle.
Houston Texans defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo recorded four solo tackles, one sack for 8 yards, two tackles for loss and one quarterback hurry.
Kansas City offensive tackle Orlando Brown started at left tackle.
Kansas City enter Creed Humphrey started.
Kansas City long snapper James Winchester served as long snapper for nine snaps.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton received playing time in a reserve role.
Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray garnered two solo tackles, one assisted tackle and one quarterback hurry.
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Brian Asamoah totaled four solo tackles and one assisted tackle.
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson ran eight times for 42 yards and had two receptions on four targets for 9 yards.
New York Giants defensive back Tony Jefferson notched one solo tackle and two assisted tackles.
San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams started at left tackle.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown played in a reserve role.
Commanders punter Tress Way punted twice for 90 yards.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.