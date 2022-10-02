Sooners in NFL: Baker Mayfield tosses 2 interceptions in Panthers' 26-16 loss to Cardinals

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers (1-3) suffered a 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of NFL action.
In the loss, Mayfield completed 22-of-36 passes for 197 yards, including one touchdown and two interceptions.
Mayfield’s only touchdown was a 13-yard pass to running back Christian McCaffrey. The score was too little too late as the Panthers needed an onside kick, which they did not get, and two more scores to bring the game level.
Christian McCaffrey gets a TD through the air 🙌 #pantherspic.twitter.com/0dyXpYZvTQ— Rival Fantasy (@rivalfantasy) October 2, 2022
Sunday marked the third matchup between Mayfield and Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray in the NFL. The pair were teammates at Oklahoma and both won Heisman Trophies before being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in back-to-back years.
Next up, Mayfield and the Panthers host the San Francisco 49ers (1-2) at 3:05 pm on Sunday, Oct. 9 on CBS.
