Sooners in NFL: Baker Mayfield throws 2 touchdown passes in 2nd half of Panthers' loss to Bengals

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield started the second-half for the Carolina Panthers (2-7) in their 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) on Sunday.

Mayfield hadn’t played in two weeks after P.J. Walker took over the starting job for Carolina, but Walker was benched Sunday after the Panthers were shut out in the first half and faced a 35-0 halftime deficit — the largest in franchise history.

Mayfield’s second-half stats in relief consisted of 14-for-20 passing for 155 yards and two touchdowns. The former Sooners passer maneuvered down the field during the opening drive of the third quarter and completed an 8-yard touchdown throw to tight end Tommy Tremble to make the score 35-7.

Mayfield then orchestrated an opening fourth quarter drive and tossed a 21-yard pass to wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., giving him his first NFL touchdown and improving the score to 42-14.

Mayfield and the Panthers scored once more on a 2-yard run from running back Raheem Blackshear in the fourth quarter. Mayfield finished the day completing 70% of his passes and owned a 126.0 passer rating.

Mayfield and the Panthers’ next matchup is at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 against the Atlanta Falcons (4-5). 

