Sooners in NFL: Baker Mayfield throws 2 touchdown passes in 2nd half of Panthers' loss to Bengals

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield started the second-half for the Carolina Panthers (2-7) in their 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) on Sunday.
Mayfield hadn’t played in two weeks after P.J. Walker took over the starting job for Carolina, but Walker was benched Sunday after the Panthers were shut out in the first half and faced a 35-0 halftime deficit — the largest in franchise history.
Mayfield’s second-half stats in relief consisted of 14-for-20 passing for 155 yards and two touchdowns. The former Sooners passer maneuvered down the field during the opening drive of the third quarter and completed an 8-yard touchdown throw to tight end Tommy Tremble to make the score 35-7.
Baker ➡️ Tremble pic.twitter.com/ERc1Lly0Ya— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 6, 2022
Mayfield then orchestrated an opening fourth quarter drive and tossed a 21-yard pass to wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., giving him his first NFL touchdown and improving the score to 42-14.
First NFL TD for TMJ pic.twitter.com/jGA67erfzg— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 6, 2022
Mayfield and the Panthers scored once more on a 2-yard run from running back Raheem Blackshear in the fourth quarter. Mayfield finished the day completing 70% of his passes and owned a 126.0 passer rating.
Mayfield and the Panthers’ next matchup is at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 against the Atlanta Falcons (4-5).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.