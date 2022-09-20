Sooners in NFL: Baker Mayfield struggles in loss, Kyler Murray leads Cardinals to overtime victory in Week 2

A total of 31 former Sooners participated in Week 2 of NFL action.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts each contributed a touchdown and earned wins for their teams. Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield continued to struggle in a loss to the New York Giants.
Here’s a look at their performances:
Baker Mayfield
Mayfield and the Panthers fell to 0-2 in their 19-16 loss to the Giants. Mayfield finished with 145 passing yards on 14-of-19 passing and one touchdown. The former Heisman Trophy winner and first overall pick also ran for 35 yards on six carries.
Next, the Panthers face the New Orleans Saints at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 in Charlotte.
Took nearly all 4 quarters, but Baker Mayfield finally scores a touchdown against his former team. Still down.pic.twitter.com/8vooOz0vUF— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 11, 2022
Kyler Murray
Murray led the Cardinals to a 29-23 victory over the Raiders, which included a 20-point second half comeback. Murray threw for 277 yards on 31-of-49 passing with one touchdown and one interception.
Also a former Heisman Trophy winner and first overall pick, Murray ran the ball five times for 28 yards and one touchdown. The Cardinals moved to 1-1 with the win and will face the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 in Glendale.
KYLER MURRAY OMG 😱😱OVERTIME.(via @AZCardinals)pic.twitter.com/vzi6Qy4aEB— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 18, 2022
WE HAVE BONUS FOOTBALL!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/aJ89FnaTLY— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 18, 2022
Jalen Hurts
Hurts led the Eagles to a 24-7 victory over the Vikings Monday night. Hurts turned in a breakout performance and finished with 333 passing yards on 26-of-31 passing with one touchdown and one interception.
The former Heisman Trophy runner-up also ran for 57 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Next, the Eagles take on the Washington Commanders at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 in Landover, Maryland.
MAXIMUM EFFORT‼️ @JalenHurts📺: #MINvsPHI on ABC pic.twitter.com/CDCx23oO27— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 20, 2022
.@JalenHurts CARRIES IT IN!📺: #MINvsPHI on ABC pic.twitter.com/Il5GH8Ud1a— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 20, 2022
.@JalenHurts is the FIRST player in NFL history to do this in a game:- Run for multiple TDs- Throw for 300+ pass yards- 80.0+ completion pcth/t @JClarkNBCS pic.twitter.com/b4kl6FOhd4— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 20, 2022
Other Performances:
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews caught nine passes for 104 yards and a touchdown. He also carried the ball once for three yards
Bengals running back Joe Mixon ran the ball 19 times for 57 yards. Mixon also had three receptions for 26 yards
Cowboys receiver Ceedee Lamb caught seven passes for 75 yards and also ran the ball once for six yards.
Cardinals receiver Marquise Brown caught six passes for 68 yards.
Giants receiver Sterling Shepard caught six passes for 34 yards
Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson carried the ball nine times for 47 yards and also caught one pass for four yards
Bengals running back Samaje Perine carried the ball once for two yards and caught one pass for eight yards.
Texans defensive lineman Ogbonnia Okoronkwo made three tackles.
Lions kicker Austin Seibert connected on both of his field goal attempts
Commanders punter Tress Way punted six times for 284 yards.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.